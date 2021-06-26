Cancel
The Witcher: Fans Might Have Already Revealed Top Secret WitcherCon Images

By Matthew Aguilar
ComicBook
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFans are excited to see what Netflix and CD Projekt Red have in store for the first-ever WitcherCon, and a new trailer recently got fans even more hyped for the big event. During the trailer, a few pieces of footage were pixelated with the Top Secret tag over them, and the first thought was that they were from season 2 of The Witcher. That might not be the case though, as a fan has seemingly unearthed the images underneath those blurred-out pieces of the trailer, and if true they are from The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and its expansions. They are probably related to the upcoming next-gen upgrade for PS5 and Xbox One X, but without context, it's hard to know for sure.

