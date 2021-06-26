The Witcher: Fans Might Have Already Revealed Top Secret WitcherCon Images
Fans are excited to see what Netflix and CD Projekt Red have in store for the first-ever WitcherCon, and a new trailer recently got fans even more hyped for the big event. During the trailer, a few pieces of footage were pixelated with the Top Secret tag over them, and the first thought was that they were from season 2 of The Witcher. That might not be the case though, as a fan has seemingly unearthed the images underneath those blurred-out pieces of the trailer, and if true they are from The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and its expansions. They are probably related to the upcoming next-gen upgrade for PS5 and Xbox One X, but without context, it's hard to know for sure.comicbook.com