The Witcher: Fans Might Have Already Revealed Top Secret WitcherCon Images

On Monday, fans of "The Witcher" franchise learned what they can expect from CD Projekt Red and Netflix's upcoming WitcherCon, set to work its magic starting July 9 with a release of the virtual event's main schedule. Hosted by Julia Hardy, the line-up of interactive panels will include a host of exclusive surprises from both the live-action series' second season as well as the forthcoming anime feature. Oh, and a certain dude by the name of Henry Cavill aka Geralt might just be getting the spotlight to offer some treats for fans. Available on both Twitch and YouTube, WitcherCon will first air on July 9th at 7 pm CEST. Fans will be able to watch WitcherCon across two separate streams, with each one containing exclusive content (with the second Twitch and YouTube stream kicking off starting at 3 am CEST on July 10th. Now here's a look at the line-up: