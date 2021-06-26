Cancel
APS Police Sgt., wife among 5 killed in Albuquerque hot air balloon crash

By Maggie Krajewski
KOAT 7
 27 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Here’s what we know about the deadly hot air balloon crash that killed five people Saturday morning in Albuquerque. Albuquerque police say the gondola of a balloon detached from the envelope and hit a power line around 7 a.m. Saturday. The gondola crashed, falling 100 feet with five people inside by the CVS Pharmacy near Central Avenue and Unser Boulevard. The envelope was found in the backyard of a home about a mile south of the crash site.

