APS Police Sgt., wife among 5 killed in Albuquerque hot air balloon crash

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Here’s what we know about the deadly hot air balloon crash that killed five people Saturday morning in Albuquerque. Albuquerque police say the gondola of a balloon detached from the envelope and hit a power line around 7 a.m. Saturday. The gondola crashed, falling 100 feet with five people inside by the CVS Pharmacy near Central Avenue and Unser Boulevard. The envelope was found in the backyard of a home about a mile south of the crash site.