WCF Game 4 Preview: Can the Suns respond to the Clippers ramped up effort?

The Los Angeles Clippers host the Phoenix Suns in Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals. The Clippers love Game 3. In the first three rounds of the 2021 playoffs, the Clippers have fallen behind 0-2, only to win Game 3. They did it against the Dallas Mavericks, they did it against the Utah Jazz, and now they did it against the Suns. Los Angeles snapped Phoenix’s nine-game winning streak with a 106-92 victory on Thursday night. Paul George scored 27, Reggie Jackson added 23, and Ivica Zubac delivered an impressive 15 points, 16 rebounds performance as the Clippers earned their first win of the series. Will Los Angeles even the series at two games apiece, or will the Suns go up 3-1? We’re about to find out.