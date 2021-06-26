Cancel
NBA

WCF Game 4 Preview: Can the Suns respond to the Clippers ramped up effort?

By Dave King
brightsideofthesun.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat: Phoenix Suns at LA Clippers, Game 4, Western Conference Finals (Suns lead 2-1) Betting Line: Suns favored by 1 point as of Saturday morning... Check the latest odds here. So much for thoughts of the Suns running over the LA Clippers in this Western Conference Finals series the same way they ran over the Denver Nuggets a round before. Turns out the Clippers — even without the Kawhi Leonard — are damn good team, which the Utah Jazz would readily agree with.

