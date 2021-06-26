Cancel
Shiba Inu Coin Might Become Next Nascar Car Logo

By Chris Katje
Benzinga
 14 days ago
The 2021 Nascar season has featured a car with the Dogecoin logo of a Shiba Inu in several races.

A Voyager-sponsored car has also featured the names of several cryptocurrencies on the car.

Could a car with the popular Shiba Inu coin be the next crypto-themed Nascar?

What Happened: Shiba Inu coin (CRYPTO: SHIB) could be featured on a Nascar car driven by Landon Cassill if owners of the coin can convince Stephen Ehrlich.

Voyager Digital Ltd (OTC:VYGVF) CEO Stephen Ehrlich responded to a Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) post calling for Shiba Inu to be featured on the Nascar Xfinity Series car sponsored by Voyager.

The driver is being paid via a portfolio of cryptocurrency that includes Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Litecoin (CRYPTO: LTC). Casill and the car are being sponsored by Voyager Digital for 19 races.

Why It’s Important: Ehrlich’s response has sent off a frenzy of Shiba Inu fans and coin holders to open Voyager accounts, post screenshots on Twitter, and leave reviews of the cryptocurrency trading platform’s app.

The Dogecar driven by Stefan Parsons got a ton of publicity for Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE), one of the most popular cryptocurrencies at the time.

The car crashed at the recent Tennessee Lottery 250 race, which also led to some memes and posts about the price of Dogecoin falling after the crash.

A race featuring a Dogecoin car and Shiba Inu coin car could be must-see television for cryptocurrency fans and traders.

The Nascar Xfinity series races air on NBCSN, a unit of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

A racecar featuring the Shiba Inu logo could also turn into a merchandising effort similar to the Dogecar.

Price Action: Dogecoin is trading at $0.239 at the time of writing, having lost 5.77$ overnight. Shiba Inu coin is trading at $0.000007144, down 1.48%.

