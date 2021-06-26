Cancel
Iran produces test batch of Russian Covid vaccine Sputnik

 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMoscow [Russia], June 26 (ANI): Iran's leading pharmaceutical companies, Actoverco has produced a test batch of Russian Sputnik V vaccine against coronavirus, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) announced on Saturday. With this Iran has become the first country in the Middle East to produce Sputnik V, RDIF said. The...

