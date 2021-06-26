Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

The Worst Thing Linda Barnes Did On Criminal Minds

By Stacy Dooks
Posted by 
Looper
Looper
 14 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Not every antagonist on "Criminal Minds" is a serial killer. Sometimes the very worst opponents the BAU team has ever faced have been on the same side of the law. The tight-knit team of investigators have faced many challenges over the series' 15 seasons, but one character not only managed to stymie the team at every turn but see the BAU team split up, and Rossi (Joe Mantegna) forced into early retirement. That character is Linda Barnes (Kim Rhodes), who took over as the BAU's supervisor at the beginning of Season 13.

www.looper.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Looper

Looper

15K+
Followers
20K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

From superhero blockbusters to binge-worthy shows, Looper provides endless entertainment for pop culture enthusiasts of all ages.

 https://www.looper.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Mantegna
Person
Kim Rhodes
Person
Adam Rodriguez
Person
Aisha Tyler
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Criminal Minds#Fbi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
TV Seriesdistrictchronicles.com

The Lowest-Rated Episode Of Criminal Minds: Suspect Behavior On IMDb

According to IMDb, the lowest-rated episode of “Criminal Minds: Suspect Behavior” is definitely it’s first. The episode — officially titled “Two of a Kind” — currently holds a 7.2 average rating out of 10 on the site, based on 265 user ratings. Most of the show’s episodes hover slightly above “Two of a Kind,” with average ratings in the 7.4 – 7.6 range. Meanwhile, “Death by a Thousand Cuts,” the show’s finale is the highest-rated episode of “Criminal Minds: Suspect Behavior” and sits at an 8.0 average rating, based on 151 user reviews.
TV SeriesPosted by
Audacy

The cast of 'Criminal Minds' ranked by net worth

For 15 years, “Criminal Minds” captivated CBS viewers with an all-star cast and compelling storylines of the members of the FBI’s Behavioral Analysis Unit. Through changeovers in cast, here are the stars of “Criminal Minds” ranked by net worth
Chicago, ILnickiswift.com

The Shameless Star That You Didn't Remember Was In Criminal Minds

"Shameless" ran for 10 seasons on Showtime and followed the Gallagher family, who navigated their life in Chicago while their father (William H. Macy) spent a lot of time at the bar. The kids seemingly had to grow up by themselves, but this family "[made] no apologies for being exactly who they are," per the show's description.
TV Seriesnickiswift.com

The Real Reason A.J. Cook Left Criminal Minds

If crime TV is your thing, you've probably spent a fair amount of time bingeing "Criminal Minds," which ran for 15 seasons and wrapped in February 2020, according to IMDb. One of the show's most memorable characters is A.J. Cook and she sat down with TV Insider in May 2020 to discuss why viewers just can't stop watching the cast track down serial killers. "There's 15 seasons, so there's lots to get through, and for whatever reasons, we as humans are fascinated by serial killers. It's just always been that way. With our show, there's lessons to be learned in a way. You maybe learn something that you didn't know before, where you feel a little more protected out in life afterwards," she said.
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

NCIS Season 19 Has Made Two Big Casting Decisions To Fill The Mark Harmon And Emily Wickersham Voids

It’s been confirmed that Veep star Gary Cole has been brought aboard for NCIS Season 19, and Katrina Law, who appeared as Special Agent Jessica Knight in the Season 18 episodes “Blown Away” and “Rule 91,” has been promoted following her brief time as a recurring guest star. Cole will play FBI Special Agent Alden Park, and while no specific details have been revealed about this character yet, he’s not intended to replace Mark Harmon’s Leroy Jethro Gibbs, though he will help fill the void left by Harmon’s smaller amount of screen time this upcoming season. Here’s what NCIS showrunner Steven D. Binder and to say about Cole and Law joining the main cast (via Deadline):
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: Meet Mark Harmon’s Two Sons

Like most TV stars, Mark Harmon of crime drama NCIS has a family back home waiting for him when he’s not on set. However, unlike many stars, Harmon makes a point of prioritizing his family, especially his two sons Sean and Ty. ‘NCIS’ Star Chooses Family Over Hollywood. According to...
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: Why Alum Michael Weatherly Says Mark Harmon Taught Him to ‘Stay Complicated’ as an Actor

NCIS alum Michael Weatherly described in an interview why Mark Harmon’s lesson to “stay complicated” as an actor has been so impactful on his career. “What I learned from Mark Harmon is that it’s my job as an actor to stay complicated and to keep that,” Weatherly said in the interview. “Thankfully, we had a great writer and he makes sure that I’m very complicated. Much more complicated than I am in real life.”
Trouble RelationshipPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Happy Days’: Why Did ‘Potsie’ Actor Anson Williams Divorce His Wife of 30 Years in 2019?

In 2019, Happy Days star Anson Williams filed for a divorce from his wife of 30 years, Jackie Gerken, after citing irreconcilable differences. The actor turned director is most well-known for his role as Warren “Potsie” Weber on the classic 70’s and 80’s sitcom. He starred on Happy Days from 1974 to 1984, during all 11 seasons of the hit show. Potsie was one of four high school friends that made up the core of the show’s cast. The other three boys included Richie Cunningham (Ron Howard), Ralph Malph (Don Most), and fan-favorite Fonzie (Henry Winkler).
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: Here Are the Most Surprising Exits From the Series So Far

Now at the end of its 18th season, popular TV crime drama, NCIS, says goodbye to yet another beloved character. With Ellie Bishop (Emily Wickersham) now gone, she joins the list of unexpected exits from the series. In a recent article, TV Insider released a list of head-spinning show exits, but we’ve narrowed down the list to our Top Three.
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’ Star Mark Harmon Once Revealed Hilarious Reason He Thought Show Was Never Canceled

With “NCIS” poised to go through one of its biggest changes, fans can take comfort in Mark Harmon‘s belief the show would never be canceled. This was back in 2013 when the show had completed 10 years on the air. Harmon sat down with Fox News to discuss why viewership kept growing instead of shrinking. Harmon hilariously said one of the reasons the show wasn’t canceled in its early seasons is because no network executive wanted to make the drive out to them.
TV SeriesPopculture

'NCIS': Will Mark Harmon's Gibbs Die or Leave in Season 19?

Mark Harmon's fate on NCIS is still hanging in limbo. Although the actor has extended his contract through the recently renewed Season 19, is it possible that Harmon’s onscreen counterpart, Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs, could die or leave the team in the upcoming season?. Season 18 left Gibbs' fate...

Comments / 0

Community Policy