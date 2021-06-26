The Worst Thing Linda Barnes Did On Criminal Minds

If crime TV is your thing, you've probably spent a fair amount of time bingeing "Criminal Minds," which ran for 15 seasons and wrapped in February 2020, according to IMDb. One of the show's most memorable characters is A.J. Cook and she sat down with TV Insider in May 2020 to discuss why viewers just can't stop watching the cast track down serial killers. "There's 15 seasons, so there's lots to get through, and for whatever reasons, we as humans are fascinated by serial killers. It's just always been that way. With our show, there's lessons to be learned in a way. You maybe learn something that you didn't know before, where you feel a little more protected out in life afterwards," she said.