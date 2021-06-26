The Worst Thing Linda Barnes Did On Criminal Minds
Not every antagonist on "Criminal Minds" is a serial killer. Sometimes the very worst opponents the BAU team has ever faced have been on the same side of the law. The tight-knit team of investigators have faced many challenges over the series' 15 seasons, but one character not only managed to stymie the team at every turn but see the BAU team split up, and Rossi (Joe Mantegna) forced into early retirement. That character is Linda Barnes (Kim Rhodes), who took over as the BAU's supervisor at the beginning of Season 13.www.looper.com