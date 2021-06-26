Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

The Ending Of The House With A Clock In Its Walls Explained

By Stacy Dooks
Posted by 
Looper
Looper
 14 days ago
Cover picture for the article

By the ending of Eli Roth's 2018 gothic fantasy adventure "The House with a Clock in Its Walls," our young hero Lewis (Owen Vacarro) has faced down some fairly harrowing challenges. He has lost his parents and has been taken in by his uncle Jonathan (Jack Black). He soon discovers that his uncle and the mysterious Florence (Cate Blanchett) are a warlock and a witch, respectively, looking for a mysterious clock hidden in the walls of Jonathan's home that could spell doom for the world. It's revealed that the house's previous owners were the vile Warlock Isaac Izzard, a man traumatized by the horrors of World War II, and his equally wicked wife Selena. Isaac plans to use the clock to turn back time and erase humanity from existence. Lewis, Jonathan, and Florence work to find the clock, and when Isaac and Selena attempt to enact their master plan, the heroic trio stands as the only hope left to save the world.

www.looper.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Looper

Looper

15K+
Followers
20K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

From superhero blockbusters to binge-worthy shows, Looper provides endless entertainment for pop culture enthusiasts of all ages.

 https://www.looper.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Black
Person
Eli Roth
Person
Selena
Person
Cate Blanchett
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Basketball#Clock
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Related
TV & Videosthecinemaholic.com

Underworld: Awakening Ending, Explained

‘Underworld: Awakening’ (2012) returns in its fourth installment of the ancient war between Vampires and Lycans. With both species driven to hiding after their discovery and subsequent purge by the humans, Selene (Kate Beckinsale) wakes up in a world very different from the one she remembers. She now has a daughter, who becomes the prize of an especially bloody battle between the warring species, this time fighting for their very survival. The stakes are also raised as new forms of hybrids emerge on both sides, making for some truly awesome showdowns. The battle continues, and new allies are found, even though Michael Corvin remains unseen. Let’s take a closer look at where ‘Underworld: Awakening’ leaves Selene and the Vampire coven. SPOILERS AHEAD.
Moviesepicstream.com

Fear Street Part One: 1994 ENDING EXPLAINED

Friday 2 July saw the first part of a Netflix movie trilogy known as Fear Street become available for streaming. The retro-style slasher is the first of three parts and focuses on a group of teens living in the ingeniously named town of Shadyside where, if you haven’t already guessed by now, some pretty shady things have been going down for a long time, unlike its neighboring town Sunnyvale (we wonder where it got the idea for that name from). In fact, those shady things span three centuries, hence the two subsequent sequels’ subtitles Part Two: 1978 and Part Three: 1666, indicating a modest time-reversal followed by a pretty major one.
Entertainmentdigitalspy.com

The Tomorrow War ending explained

As outlined in the synopsis, we begin with a war veteran turned high-school science teacher Dan being drafted into the war in the future, being forced to abandon his wife (Betty Gilpin) and daughter. The way time travel works in The Tomorrow War is surprisingly well explained (sorry, Christopher Nolan, no 'just feel it' here).
TV Seriesepicstream.com

The Ending of Loki Episode 4 Explained

EpicStream News Writer Living in between movies, series, and reality. What just happened, right? Loki Episode 4, The Nexus Event, just left us all hanging with an ending so shocking, we’d all wish it is next week’s Wednesday already! If you haven’t watched it yet, you better start now as what just happened is a whole spectacle of events put into one run. Also, don’t even think of shutting your device off once the first credits roll as they have the perfect cherry on top just after that.
TV Serieshonknews.com

Castlevania Season 4 Ending Explained

Castlevania Season 4 has arrived on Netflix. bringing the undertakings of Trevor Belmont, Sypha Belnades, and Alucard to an end. The gutsy heroes have been set in opposition to pretty much everything. From vampires and night animals to wild ministers and mad killers. Yet they have figured out how to defeat every one of these obstacles and by one way or another come out all the more grounded. Exactly when fans imagined that things couldn’t get any crazier, the last season has the group going toward their most prominent enemies yet.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Flashback Ending Explained: What Was The Final Choice?

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. This article contains spoilers from Flashback and its ending. Read no further if you haven't seen the Dylan O'Brien movie yet!. Christopher MacBride’s film Flashback stars Dylan O’Brien...
Moviesthecinemaholic.com

Midnight Sun Ending, Explained

You know how they always say that life is short, that you should live before it leaves you? That becomes all too real when you have a rare genetic condition. With Scott Speer on the directorial chair, ‘Midnight Sun’ is a poignant and serene 2018 romantic drama movie that would leave you with a lingering numbness. While there have surely been better apples in the genre, this is not the kind of film that you will watch and forget.
MoviesPosted by
Outsider.com

On This Day: Clint Eastwood, John Malkovich Hit Film ‘In the Line of Fire’ Debuts in 1993

Clint Eastwood is no slouch at the movie theaters. On this day in 1993, his hit movie “In the Line of Fire” with John Malkovich premiered. Eastwood played Secret Service agent Frank Horrigan, who remembered being in Dallas on that fateful day in 1963. He couldn’t save President John F. Kennedy from getting assassinated in Dealey Plaza. But there is a rather smart assassin in Mitch Leary [Malkovich] looking to take out another president.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon A Time In Hollywood Book Finally Answers That Big Brad Pitt Mystery

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. For most of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Brad Pitt’s Cliff Booth is shown in a decent light, from being a good friend to Leonardo DiCaprio’s Rick Dalton, to fighting off the Manson Family members who invade Rick’s home. However, aside from his questionable fight with Bruce Lee, Cliff’s character is called into question over rumors that he deliberately murdered his wife, Billie Booth. While the film never definitively answers whether or not Cliff meant to kill her, the novelization of Quentin Tarantino’s 2019 movie has officially put the mystery to rest.
YogaPosted by
Amomama

Do You Remember Kyra from 'Reba?' – Scarlett Pomers Took a Break from Acting and Is Focusing on Music

Scarlett Pomers, who played young Kyra on "Reba," is now a beautiful 33-year-old who decided to hit pause on acting to focus on her music career. Scarlett Pomers played Kyra Hart on "Reba," the second child in the family in the popular sitcom. She was a huge part of the show from 2001-2007, after starring on "Star Trek: Voyager" from 1998 to 2001 as Naomi Wildman.
Moviestheplaylist.net

Quentin Tarantino Would Love To Remake ‘First Blood’ With Adam Driver & Kurt Russell & Contemplated Making ‘Sgt. Rock’

Quentin Tarantino is an accomplished filmmaker and, now, a best-selling author. But, first and foremost, he’s a film fan. A massive film fan. So, during interviews (which he’s doing plenty of thanks to his “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” novelization press tour), he’s quick to point out random filmmakers and features that he’s currently thinking about. In that sense, it’s easy to understand how Tarantino’s view of David O. Russell’s filmmaking career has led him to have a desire to hypothetically remake “First Blood.” Trust me, it takes a few logical leaps but Tarantino gets there.
TV Seriesepicstream.com

Fruits Basket Season 3 Ending Explained

Fruits Basket Season 3 returned this week for a very beautiful and incredibly moving finale. The heartwarming closure in all character arcs gave the show a 9.18/10 rating, making this #1 on MyAnimeList, surpassing big names like Fullmetal Alchemist Brotherhood and Attack on Titan – at least for now. In all my 12 years of watching anime, I’ve never seen a shojo be #1, so this is huge! Below, we break out the ending of Fruits Basket Season 3:
MoviesTVOvermind

Quentin Tarantino Wants to Take a Crack at a First Blood Movie?

He wants to make another movie then retire. He wants to make a ‘good’ movie and keep going. He doesn’t want to make another movie. He this, he that, and the other thing. It kind of feels that Quentin Tarantino isn’t really sure what he wants to do at this point since he keeps flipping from one idea to another and flirting with retirement in his own arrogant manner since he doesn’t want to stick around and see his work go downhill as he thinks happens to so many directors. In the meantime, people can’t stop gushing over his ‘genius’ and cover up his arrogance by saying that he owns it and that he’s allowed to be arrogant since he is a filmmaking marvel. Now he wants to go make another version of First Blood, the novel that inspired the first Rambo movie. It does sound as though he’s wanting to stick to the book, which was a lot more hardcore than the movie, and it ended in a very different way as well. But while it might be something that’s right up Tarantino’s alley it’s easy to think that he needs to make up his mind and pick a project since many people are ready to write him a blank check, so to speak, since his other movies have been deemed as absolutely wonderful.
TV ShowsTVOvermind

Remembering Suzzanne Douglas: Actress Dies at 64

On July 7, 2021, the internet erupted in sadness when news broke that legendary actress Suzzanne Douglas had passed away the day before. Over the course of her career, Suzzanne touched the hearts of millions of people, and she had become especially popular in the Black American community. She was most widely known for her role in TV shows like The Parent ‘Hood and Against the Law as well as movies like How Stella Got Her Groove Back. Although we all know that death is inevitable, that doesn’t make it any easier to see people pass on, especially when it seems like it’s before their time. While it’s true that nothing can bring her back, Suzzanne’s loved ones can find comfort in the fact that she meant so much to so many people. Thanks to all of her contributions to the entertainment industry, Suzzanne Douglas will continue to live on.
TV & Videosthecinemaholic.com

Ray: Behrupia Recap and Ending, Explained

The second episode of the anthology series based on the works of legendary Indian writer and filmmaker Satyajit Ray follows the meek makeup artist Indrashish. Stuck in a permanent rut, for which he seems to have a perpetual quarrel with God, his life takes a dramatic turn when his grandma leaves him a rather lavish inheritance. How he chooses to use the inheritance makes up the dark and cerebral episode that is based on Ray’s short story ‘Bahurupi.’ Let’s take a closer look at ‘Ray’ episode 2. SPOILERS AHEAD.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Burt Reynolds Died Happy Having Been Cast in ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’, Quentin Tarantino Says

Burt Reynolds was running his lines for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood before he died of a heart attack at the age of 82 on Sept. 6, 2018, Quentin Tarantino says. Speaking in a recent interview with CBS Sunday Morning to promote the novelization of his 2019 film starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt, the Oscar-winning writer-director opened up a bit about casting Reynolds in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, even though they never got to shoot any footage.

Comments / 0

Community Policy