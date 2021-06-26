The Ending Of The House With A Clock In Its Walls Explained
By the ending of Eli Roth's 2018 gothic fantasy adventure "The House with a Clock in Its Walls," our young hero Lewis (Owen Vacarro) has faced down some fairly harrowing challenges. He has lost his parents and has been taken in by his uncle Jonathan (Jack Black). He soon discovers that his uncle and the mysterious Florence (Cate Blanchett) are a warlock and a witch, respectively, looking for a mysterious clock hidden in the walls of Jonathan's home that could spell doom for the world. It's revealed that the house's previous owners were the vile Warlock Isaac Izzard, a man traumatized by the horrors of World War II, and his equally wicked wife Selena. Isaac plans to use the clock to turn back time and erase humanity from existence. Lewis, Jonathan, and Florence work to find the clock, and when Isaac and Selena attempt to enact their master plan, the heroic trio stands as the only hope left to save the world.