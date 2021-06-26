Sticky-fingered sinner raids Bronx church, makes off with $10,000 religious artifact

Oh, Lordy, is this guy in trouble.

A sticky-fingered sinner raided a Bronx Catholic church and made off with a solid gold religious artifact, police said Saturday.

The thief walked into Saint Barnabas Roman Catholic Church on E. 241st St. in Woodlawn about 7 a.m. Friday, crept into a basement area closed off to parishioners and swiped a $10,000 Monstrance, an ornate gold vessel used to hold the Eucharist, cops said.

The balding, four-eyed crook was caught on surveillance camera at the scene, cops said.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to call NYPD Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS.