Aston Villa and England star Jack Grealish has told Manchester City what they would be getting from Harry Kane if they were to pull off the £150million deal. Both Grealish and Kane are reportedly targets of City’s, according to the Daily Mail, the latter being tipped to become a possible replacement for Sergio Aguero after he reasserted his desire to ‘win team trophies’, though Kane could cost up to £150million this summer, according to a report from GiveMeSport.