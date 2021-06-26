Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

Center for Rural Affairs applauds USDA’s investment in small meat processors

Daily Ardmoreite
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Center for Rural Affairs applauds the launch of a new grant program aimed at building capacity and increasing economic opportunity for small and mid-sized meat and poultry processors. On Monday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced it will provide $55.2 million in competitive grant funding through the new...

www.ardmoreite.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Foods#Poultry#Mpirg#Cooperatives
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
USDA
News Break
Economy
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Industry
News Break
Marketing
Related
Des Moines, IAKCRG.com

USDA unveils plan to help build small meat processing plants

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The federal government is promising to spend $500 million to encourage the construction of smaller meat processing plants located closer to farmers who raise chickens, pigs and cows with the goal of diversifying the industry from the consolidation around large corporate owned processors. U.S. Agriculture...
i-70scout.com

USDA to invest $41.8M in drought-related conservation aid

DENVER — The U.S. Department of Agriculture is offering $41.8 million through the Environmental Quality Incentives Program (EQIP) to help producers in Arizona, California, Colorado and Oregon alleviate the immediate impacts of drought on working lands. USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service will make available the funding through Conservation Incentive Contracts,...
AgricultureCrookston Daily Times

USDA sets signup deadlines for Conservation Reserve Program

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has set a July 23, 2021, deadline for agricultural producers and landowners to apply for the Conservation Reserve Program (CRP) General signup 56. Additionally, USDA’s Farm Service Agency (FSA) will accept applications for CRP Grasslands from July 12 to August 20. This year, USDA updated both signup options to provide great incentives for producers and increase its conservation benefits, including reducing the impacts of climate change.
Agriculturedrgnews.com

USDA divvying out $500 million for expanded meat and poultry processing capacity

The US Department of Agriculture is making $500 million to expand processing capacity and increase competition in meat and poultry processing to make agricultural markets more accessible, fair, competitive and resilient for American farmers and ranchers. The funds will assist meat and poultry processors expand capacity so farmers, ranchers and...
Agriculturewylr.net

Product of the USA: Changing labels for consumers

On July 1, the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced plans to fully review the “Product of the USA” label. This announcement came shortly after the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association (NCBA) filed a petition to the USDA to eliminate the use of the controversy label. NCBA’s Vice Chair of...
POTUSUS News and World Report

U.S. Pledges $500 Million to Increase Meat Processing Capacity

CHICAGO (Reuters) - The U.S. government will invest at least $500 million to expand beef, pork and poultry processing capacity, Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said on Friday, after consumers faced limits on meat purchases during the COVID-19 pandemic last year. The money from a $1.9 trillion pandemic relief package approved...
AgricultureYankton Daily Press

USDA Project To Produce Wildflower Seeds, Improve Soil Health

Harvesting seeds from small plots of perennial wildflowers may not only provide producers with a new income source, but also improve soil health and thereby increase the sustainability of agricultural production. That is the impetus behind a five-year, nearly $500,000 U.S. Department of Agriculture National Institute of Food and Agriculture...
AgricultureWTVQ

Cattle group applauds USDA effort to expand beef processing

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/Press Release) – The largest U.S. producer-only cattle trade association, R-CALF USA, applauded Friday’s announcement by Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack to use his fiscal authorities to drive efforts to restore competition in livestock markets. Vilsack announced the availability of $500 million for making investments in meat processing...
Agriculturenaturalresourcereport.com

USDA spends $1B on food bank, disadvantage farmers

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) today announced an investment of up to $1 billion, including $500 million in American Rescue Plan funding, in The Emergency Food Assistance Program (TEFAP) to support and expand the emergency food network so states, food banks and local organizations can reliably serve their communities. Building on lessons learned during the COVID-19 pandemic, USDA will enter into cooperative agreements with state, Tribal and local entities to more efficiently purchase food from local producers and invest in infrastructure that enables partner organizations to more effectively reach underserved communities. USDA believes the food system of the future should be fair, competitive, distributed, and resilient; it must support health and ensure producers receive a fair share of the food dollar while advancing equity and contributing to national climate goals. This investment represents the first part of USDA’s new Build Back Better initiative to help achieve that vision and start building a better food system today.
Agriculturewnax.com

SDCGA President Says USDA Cover Crop Grazing Rule Change Positive

The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced a rule change this week that will allow farmers with crop insurance to hay, graze or chop cover crops for sileage,haylage or baleage at any time and still receive 100 percent of the prevented planting payment. South Dakota Corn Grower’s Association President Scott Stahl says providing this flexibility to producers not only helps in dealing with the drought but also helps improve soil health.
AgricultureMurray Ledger & Times

USDA releases National Aquaculture Health Plan and Standards: 2021-2023

WASHINGTON -- The United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) is releasing the National Aquaculture Health Plan and Standards (NAHPS). The plan details how USDA will provide oversight of the health certification, movement and trade of aquatic livestock raised in land-based, inshore, and offshore facilities. These actions will support the overall health of the aquaculture industry, which will provide protection and assurance for producers of farm-raised aquatic animals in the United States.
Agriculturecaliforniaagnet.com

NIFA Invests $14M in Animal Health & Disease Research

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) National Institute of Food and Agriculture (NIFA) announced an investment of $14 million in research to protect agricultural animals from disease. The grants are part of NIFA’s Agriculture and Food Research Initiative’s Diseases of Agricultural Animals program area priority. “Animal health is critically important...
Pennsylvania Statemcheraldonline.com

Small Farms Have Large Impact On Pa. Agriculture

Despite vastly outnumbering large farms, small farms produce only a tiny fraction of Pennsylvania’s total agricultural output. However, these smaller operations support billions of dollars worth of economic activity while helping to preserve farmland and adding to the diversity of the state’s agriculture, according to researchers in Penn State’s College of Agricultural Sciences.
AgricultureArgus Observer Online

Business News

Agricultural producers with crop insurance may hay, graze or chop cover crops for silage, haylage or baleage at any time and still receive 100 percent of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s prevented-planting payment. Previously cover crops could only be hayed, grazed or chopped after Nov. 1, otherwise the payment was reduced by 65 percent.
Agriculturesoutheastagnet.com

Producers Can Now Hay, Graze and Chop Cover Crops Anytime

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced that producers with crop insurance can hay, graze or chop cover crops for silage, haylage or baleage at any time of the year and still receive 100% of the prevented planting payment. Previously, cover crops could only be hayed, grazed or chopped after November 1, otherwise the prevented planting payment was reduced by 65%.
Agricultureagnetwest.com

Partnerships Sought for Restoring Wetland Ecosystems

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is seeking partners for wetland ecosystem restoration on agricultural land. A total of $17 million is being invested through the Wetland Reserve Enhancement Partnership (WREP). Proposals for WREP projects are due by August 15. USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) is prioritizing conservation proposals from historically underserved producers.
Agriculturecfra.org

New USDA grant funds available for rural communities

This summer, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has begun accepting applications for two important programs for rural development. The first is the Rural Placemaking Innovation Challenge (RPIC), which has seen a $2 million increase in funding after its initial set of grants met with a great deal of enthusiasm. This program is available to tribal entities, non-profits, local governments, universities, and small businesses for the purpose of rural placemaking, which is a collaborative process to strategically improve the social, cultural, and economic structure of a community.
AgricultureFarm and Dairy

USDA to review meat labeling

WASHINGTON — Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack announced that the U.S. Department of Agriculture is launching a review of the “Product of the USA” label on meat. The announcement, on July 1, followed the Federal Trade Commission’s vote to boost its enforcement of the Made in USA standard. “USDA will complement...
Ellendale, NDnewsdakota.com

Ellendale Receives USDA Rural Development Funds

ELLENDALE, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The City of Ellendale and Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa Indians will be receiving U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development funds for water and waste disposal projects. Senator John Hoeven says the funds will be through the USDA’s Water and Waste Disposal Loan and Grant...

Comments / 0

Community Policy