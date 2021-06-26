Flood Warning issued for Allen by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 14:15:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-27 11:35:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive into flooded areas or go around barricades. Nearly two feet of water will carry most vehicles away. Turn around, don`t drown. Even 6 inches of fast-moving flood water can knock you off your feet and a depth of 2 feet will float your car. Never try to walk, swim, or drive through such swift water. If you come upon flood waters, stop, turn around and go another way. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. KSC001-270715- /O.EXT.KICT.FL.W.0029.000000T0000Z-210627T1635Z/ /IOLK1.1.ER.210626T1756Z.210627T0000Z.210627T0435Z.NO/ 215 PM CDT Sat Jun 26 2021 ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until late tomorrow morning... The Flood Warning continues for the Neosho River at Iola. * Until late tomorrow morning. * At 1:46 PM CDT Saturday the stage was 15.2 feet and rising. * Flood stage is 15.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 16.3 feet this evening then will fall below flood stage late this evening. * Impact...At 17.0 feet, Flood waters cover West Burner Street by Riverside Park. Target Area: Allen The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Kansas Neosho River near Parsons affecting Neosho and Labette Counties. Neosho River near Erie affecting Neosho County. Neosho River at Oswego affecting Cherokee and Labette Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Kansas Neosho River at Iola affecting Allen County. Neosho River near Chanute affecting Allen and Neosho Counties. Fld Observed Forecasts (1 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Neosho River Iola 15.0 15.2 Sat 1 pm CDT 9.9 8.0 7.3