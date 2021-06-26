Flood Warning issued for Labette, Neosho by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-27 02:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-29 13:27:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Even 6 inches of fast-moving flood water can knock you off your feet and a depth of 2 feet will float your car. Never try to walk, swim, or drive through such swift water. If you come upon flood waters, stop, turn around and go another way. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. KSC099-133-271930- /O.EXT.KICT.FL.W.0031.000000T0000Z-210629T1827Z/ /PPFK1.2.ER.210626T1845Z.210628T0600Z.210629T0627Z.NO/ 225 AM CDT Sun Jun 27 2021 ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until early Tuesday afternoon... The Flood Warning continues for the Neosho River near Parsons. * Until early Tuesday afternoon. * At 2:01 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 24.5 feet. * Flood stage is 21.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 25.8 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage early Tuesday morning. Target Area: Labette; Neosho The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Kansas Neosho River at Oswego affecting Cherokee and Labette Counties. Neosho River near Parsons affecting Neosho and Labette Counties. Neosho River near Erie affecting Neosho County. Neosho River near Chanute affecting Allen and Neosho Counties. Fld Observed Forecasts (1 am CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Wed Neosho River Parsons 21.0 24.5 Sun 2 am CDT 25.8 21.3 11.3