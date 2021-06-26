Flood Warning issued for Cherokee, Labette by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-27 02:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-30 03:48:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Even 6 inches of fast-moving flood water can knock you off your feet and a depth of 2 feet will float your car. Never try to walk, swim, or drive through such swift water. If you come upon flood waters, stop, turn around and go another way. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. KSC021-099-271930- /O.EXT.KICT.FL.W.0032.000000T0000Z-210630T0848Z/ /OSWK1.2.ER.210627T0346Z.210628T1200Z.210629T1448Z.NO/ 225 AM CDT Sun Jun 27 2021 ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until early Wednesday morning... The Flood Warning continues for the Neosho River at Oswego. * Until early Wednesday morning. * At 11:30 PM CDT Saturday the stage was 17.3 feet. * Flood stage is 17.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 22.5 feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage late Tuesday morning. * Impact...At 21.0 feet, Xavier Road leading north from the river gage bridge floods in that immediate vicinity. Also 13000 Road along the north side of the river bank floods. West of the town of Faulkner, homes along 120th Street between Star Road and Clem Road begin to flood. Target Area: Cherokee; Labette The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Kansas Neosho River at Oswego affecting Cherokee and Labette Counties. Neosho River near Parsons affecting Neosho and Labette Counties. Neosho River near Erie affecting Neosho County. Neosho River near Chanute affecting Allen and Neosho Counties. Fld Observed Forecasts (1 am CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Wed Neosho River Oswego 17.0 17.3 Sat 11 pm CD 22.3 21.6 10.8