Flood Warning issued for Neosho by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-27 02:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-28 18:13:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Even 6 inches of fast-moving flood water can knock you off your feet and a depth of 2 feet will float your car. Never try to walk, swim, or drive through such swift water. If you come upon flood waters, stop, turn around and go another way. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. KSC133-271930- /O.EXT.KICT.FL.W.0030.000000T0000Z-210628T2313Z/ /EREK1.2.ER.210626T1225Z.210627T1200Z.210628T1113Z.NO/ 225 AM CDT Sun Jun 27 2021 ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until tomorrow evening... The Flood Warning continues for the Neosho River near Erie. * Until tomorrow evening. * At 1:15 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 34.2 feet. * Flood stage is 29.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 35.4 feet this morning. It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow morning. * Impact...At 36.0 feet, The intersection of Main Street and just south of 7th Street becomes flooded to a depth of near 10 inches for a distance of 10 to 15 yards. Target Area: Neosho The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Kansas Neosho River at Oswego affecting Cherokee and Labette Counties. Neosho River near Parsons affecting Neosho and Labette Counties. Neosho River near Erie affecting Neosho County. Neosho River near Chanute affecting Allen and Neosho Counties. Fld Observed Forecasts (1 am CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Wed Neosho River Erie 29.0 34.2 Sun 1 am CDT 32.4 17.2 14.4