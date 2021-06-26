Flood Warning issued for Allen, Neosho by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-27 02:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-28 09:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Even 6 inches of fast-moving flood water can knock you off your feet and a depth of 2 feet will float your car. Never try to walk, swim, or drive through such swift water. If you come upon flood waters, stop, turn around and go another way. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. KSC001-133-271930- /O.CON.KICT.FL.W.0028.000000T0000Z-210628T1430Z/ /CNUK1.1.ER.210626T0859Z.210626T2215Z.210628T0230Z.NO/ 225 AM CDT Sun Jun 27 2021 ...The Flood Warning remains in effect... The Flood Warning continues for the Neosho River near Chanute. * Until late tomorrow morning. * At 1:30 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 27.5 feet. * Flood stage is 23.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late this evening and continue falling to 8.3 feet early Friday morning. * Impact...At 28.5 feet, Flood waters may flow across old Highway 169 north of Chanute. Agricultural flooding will also occur. Target Area: Allen; Neosho The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Kansas Neosho River at Oswego affecting Cherokee and Labette Counties. Neosho River near Parsons affecting Neosho and Labette Counties. Neosho River near Erie affecting Neosho County. Neosho River near Chanute affecting Allen and Neosho Counties. Fld Observed Forecasts (1 am CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Wed Neosho River Chanute 23.0 27.5 Sun 1 am CDT 21.2 11.1 9.4