Two men, boy died from carbon monoxide poisoning in boating incident on Lake Erie, Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner rules
Two men and a boy died from carbon monoxide poisoning aboard a boat on Lake Erie Wednesday evening, the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner said. Frank A. Opaskar, 76, of Avon Lake, Christopher Kedas, 45, of Huron, and Owen Kedas, 11, of Huron, died aboard the boat found circling near the Cleveland crib water intake off the shore of downtown Cleveland.Coast Guard officials arrived about 6 p.m. and entered the boat by breaking out a window.