Someone West Ham could use from every team out at the Euros

The group stages at the Euros have been completed thrillingly. From the departing teams, here is someone for West Ham to look at for the future. Don’t worry, readers, the Euros will start back up in just a day, and we can all go back to hoping and dreaming of glory for our countries. As the round of 16 begins, eight teams have started their holidays early. In a fantasy yet realistic world, we look at who West Ham could use.