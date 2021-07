A pair of Columbus Community girls’ soccer players were recognized for their work on the pitch this year by being named all district performers. The Iowa Girls Coaches Association named Juvixsa Valdez and Sarah Campa to the second team for the Class 1A Southeast District. Valdez led the Southeast Iowa Super Conference North Division with 15 goals and the junior also had a pair of assists. Campa was a staple defensively for a Wildcat team that held their opponents to less than three goals in seven out of 12 games.