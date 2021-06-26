Cancel
'You have my gratitude': Cousy honored to be a part of city's renovated basketball courts

 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWORCESTER — "Houdini of the Hardwood" was just one of numerous nicknames bestowed upon former Boston Celtics and Holy Cross basketball icon Bob Cousy during his storied playing career. On Friday, the NBA Hall-of-Famer again wielded his magic, headlining a ribbon-cutting ceremony for recently completed renovations at Crompton Park, including...

The Woodlands, TXWoodlands Online& LLC

YMCA Firsts Series: YMCA’s Part in The Invention of the Game of Basketball

THE WOODLANDS, TX - You probably have heard of his name, James Naismith. He is noted as being the inventor of the game of basketball. What you may not have heard though is that it was his work with his local YMCA in Springfield, Massachusetts that gave him the opportunity to create the game in the first place and it was YMCAs around the country that introduced the game of basketball to the rest of the world. It’s hard to believe that a game that is played by millions of people today was created as a mere “athletic distraction” for college athletes during the winter months back in 1891. From peach baskets nailed to the wall to the National Basketball Association showcasing amazing athletes like Michael Jordan and Steph Curry, basketball has come a long way and YMCA helped make that incredible journey possible. This is just one of the many YMCA accomplishments we will be highlighting in our new series called “YMCA Firsts”, because YMCA is more than a place, it is a PURPOSE.
NBAchatsports.com

The basketball gods have it in for the Clippers

Los Angeles Clippers, Phoenix Suns, Paul George, National Basketball Association. Maybe the Los Angeles Clippers really are cursed. They had every opportunity to win a brutally ugly Game 4 of the Western Conference finals, and when they did not fail themselves, the officials did them no favors in an 84-80 loss to the Phoenix Suns. Perhaps it is fitting that the fewest points allowed in a loss this entire NBA season dropped the Clippers into a 3-1 hole.
NBAodu.edu

A Basketball Court for Everyone

NEWPORT NEWS - The inspiration behind the shiny new basketball court at the Boys & Girls Club in a neighborhood near downtown Newport News came from Old Dominion University graduates Nancy Lieberman and Jay Harris. They met nearly two decades ago, when she was one of the best women's basketball...
Missouri Statekmmo.com

GLASGOW BASKETBALL PROGRAM HONORED AS PART OF CONGRESSIONAL RECORD

An area high school basketball program has been one of the best in the state of Missouri for the better part of 50 years. According to minutes from the Glasgow School Board meeting on Wednesday, June 29, the district recently received word from U.S. Representative Vicky Hartzler that on May 12, the Glasgow High School boys basketball program was honored with a Congressional Record announcement for its enshrinement into the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame.
BasketballNBC Sports

Anthony Edwards, Saddiq Bey headline USA Basketball Select Team

The US Men’s National Team heading to the Tokyo Olympics to represent the USA is stacked. Before they jump on a plane to Japan, that team needs players to go against in training camp — which starts next week in Las Vegas — and that’s where the USA Select Team comes in. Consider it a “who’s next” list of young stars USA Basketball is watching, players that could well make up future Olympic and World Cup teams.
FanSided

Damon Stoudamire leaves Pacific for the Boston Celtics

After spending fives seasons at Pacific as the head coach, former Wildcat Damon Stoudamire is going to the Boston Celtics as an Assistant Coach. Once considered to be a candidate as the next head coach with Arizona Basketball, it appears former Wildcat Damon Stoudamire is on the move after all as Damon will become an assistant coach with the Boston Celtics.
NBAhoopsrumors.com

2021 NBA Offseason Preview: Boston Celtics

Having made the Eastern Conference Finals in 2017, 2018, and 2020, the Celtics entered the 2020/21 season looking to make it at least that far again. But things never quite gelled for this year’s iteration of the C’s, as injuries, COVID-19 issues, and inconsistent on-court production were all major factors in a disappointing year.
NBAchatsports.com

Boston Celtics: 3 potential point guard options with the MLE

Boston Celtics (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) It’s been quiet in the month that followed the seismic offseason kickstarting deal new Boston Celtics President of Basketball Operations Brad Stevens made to land Al Horford. Losing Kemba Walker in the starting lineup has not yet been addressed and perhaps might not be until the start of free agency.
Auburn, MAtelegram.com

Tahanto falls to Hopkins Academy after a successful, comeback season

AUBURN — For the second straight tournament, the Stags met Hopkins Academy in a Division 4 state semifinal. But after securing a one-run victory in 2019, the Stags found themselves on the short side of the score, as the Golden Eagles broke a tie in the bottom of the seventh to depart with a 4-3 win Thursday, July 1, at Auburn High.
FanSided

Oklahoma State Basketball: Best and worst NBA Draft picks in Cowboys history

Cade Cunningham could make Oklahoma State Basketball history. By all accounts, Oklahoma State Mr. Everything Cade Cunningham is expected to be the No. 1 pick in the upcoming 2021 NBA draft, and for good reason. If the Detroit Pistons do indeed take the 6-8, 19-year-old with the first selection, it will be the first time ever that an OSU Cowboy has ever been selected that high.
BuckeyesNow

Ohio State Guard Duane Washington To Forgo Senior Season, Remain In NBA Draft

According to Stadium’s Jeff Goodman, Ohio State guard Duane Washington will forgo his senior season at Ohio State and remain in the NBA Draft. The 6-foot-3 and 210-pound Washington, came to Ohio State as a three-star prospect from Grand Rapids, Mich., by way of Chatsworth (Calif.) Sierra Canyon. He led the Buckeyes in scoring with 16.4 points per game last season.
NBANECN

First Look at Celtics' Jayson Tatum in New Team USA Uniform

First look at Jayson Tatum in new Team USA uniform originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Boston Celtics fans never want to see Jayson Tatum take the court in a different uniform, but they'll make an exception this summer. U.S. & World. Tatum is in the midst of preparing for...
NBANBC Sports

Tatum's USA Olympic basketball jersey number honors Kobe

The jersey numbers for the United States men's Olympic basketball team have been revealed, and the one given to Jayson Tatum holds a special meaning for the Boston Celtics star. Here's a look at the jersey numbers for each player on the roster for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Tatum will...
FanSided

Boston Celtics: 3 things Robert Williams needs to improve on in 2021-22

Elite center play is a foundation for any team hoping to compete for a championship, including the Boston Celtics. Look at the last five finals winners and look at who was playing the five. Guys like Draymond Green, Marc Gasol, Anthony Davis, and now one of DeAndre Ayton or Brook Lopez were all the foundation of an elite defense and stapled an even better offense.
telegram.com

Worcester Bravehearts ready for TV, stop Pittsfield Suns, 7-4, before NESN audience

WORCESTER — For those aggravated with how long baseball games are lasting lately, here's a pitcher who can appease the naysayers. Bravehearts left-handed reliever Tyler Mudd of Shrewsbury gets the ball on the rubber, and he's ready to go. The incoming Holy Cross freshman wasted no time striking out the side in the ninth inning Sunday in Worcester's 7-4 victory over the Pittsfield Sun before a NESN televised audience and 1,885 fans at Hanover Insurance Park at Fitton Field.
NBAchatsports.com

Saddiq Bey elevated to Team USA, at least temporarily

Saddiq Bey was one of three players elevated from the USA Select Team to Team USA along to fill in for players who are still playing in the NBA Finals. While it’s likely the honor is only temporary, it’s a sign that Bey, despite just concluding his rookie season, plays winning basketball on both ends of the floor.
NewsOne

NBA Star Donovan Mitchell Refurbishes Basketball Courts At The Children’s Village

NBA star Donovan Mitchell’s impact transcends far beyond the court. He’s led several philanthropic efforts centered on empowering youth and his latest social good project was designed to share his love of basketball with underserved children. According to KSL Sports, the Utah Jazz guard recently renovated basketball courts at The Children’s Village Community Center.

