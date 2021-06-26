'You have my gratitude': Cousy honored to be a part of city's renovated basketball courts

THE WOODLANDS, TX - You probably have heard of his name, James Naismith. He is noted as being the inventor of the game of basketball. What you may not have heard though is that it was his work with his local YMCA in Springfield, Massachusetts that gave him the opportunity to create the game in the first place and it was YMCAs around the country that introduced the game of basketball to the rest of the world. It’s hard to believe that a game that is played by millions of people today was created as a mere “athletic distraction” for college athletes during the winter months back in 1891. From peach baskets nailed to the wall to the National Basketball Association showcasing amazing athletes like Michael Jordan and Steph Curry, basketball has come a long way and YMCA helped make that incredible journey possible. This is just one of the many YMCA accomplishments we will be highlighting in our new series called “YMCA Firsts”, because YMCA is more than a place, it is a PURPOSE.