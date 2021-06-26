2 people killed in separate overnight crashes in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Authorities are investigating after a man and a woman were killed in separate crashes late Friday night.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said just before midnight, a pedestrian was hit by a car in the 10300 block of Atlantic Boulevard near Cortez Road.

The pedestrian was taken to a nearby hospital where JSO says he died of his injuries.

The driver of the car involved stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation, police said.

The Florida Highway Patrol responded to another deadly crash involving a pedestrian about the same time on Friday night.

Troopers say a woman was hit and killed on Dunn Avenue while attempting to cross the road. She was not using a crosswalk, according to FHP.

The driver, who was not hurt in the crash, pulled over into the center median, FHP said.

