Jacksonville, FL

2 people killed in separate overnight crashes in Jacksonville

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 14 days ago
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Authorities are investigating after a man and a woman were killed in separate crashes late Friday night.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said just before midnight, a pedestrian was hit by a car in the 10300 block of Atlantic Boulevard near Cortez Road.

The pedestrian was taken to a nearby hospital where JSO says he died of his injuries.

The driver of the car involved stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation, police said.

The Florida Highway Patrol responded to another deadly crash involving a pedestrian about the same time on Friday night.

Troopers say a woman was hit and killed on Dunn Avenue while attempting to cross the road. She was not using a crosswalk, according to FHP.

The driver, who was not hurt in the crash, pulled over into the center median, FHP said.

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

