Opinion | Enjoy the small pleasures of college

Question: I am wondering what I should do this summer to. look good for my college applications in the fall?. Answer: Before we launch into plans for the summer, take a moment to appreciate what it has taken you to get you to this point. It has been a challenging year that has asked a lot of us all and most importantly you should carve out time in the months ahead to recharge, relax, and reflect. What are you most proud of? What has brought you joy in difficult times? Who has been most supportive of you and encouraged you, and how can you express gratitude for their role in your life? How have you approached the hurdles that needed to be cleared during the year? What have you missed during this uncommon year, and what does that tell you about what you want for your future? These are all important questions, among others, to consider as you find yourself with a little more downtime this summer.