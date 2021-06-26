Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pittsburgh, PA

Opinion | Enjoy the small pleasures of college

By Lucas DiBlasi
Pitt News
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of my first social outings as a first-year was a screening of an Avengers movie on the Cathedral of Learning’s lawn. I remember walking down an unfamiliar hill — I’m from flat, flat Minnesota — and staring up at the shockingly low helicopter landing on UPMC Presbyterian with a sense of awe.

pittnews.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pittsburgh, PA
Education
Local
Pennsylvania Education
City
South Oakland, PA
State
Minnesota State
City
Pittsburgh, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Presbyterian College#New Car Smell#Avengers#Upmc#Mex#Cathedral#Hillman Library#Commonplace
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
News Break
Music
Related
CollegesConcord Monitor

The College Guy: This summer, do something you enjoy

Question: I am wondering what I should do this summer to. look good for my college applications in the fall?. Answer: Before we launch into plans for the summer, take a moment to appreciate what it has taken you to get you to this point. It has been a challenging year that has asked a lot of us all and most importantly you should carve out time in the months ahead to recharge, relax, and reflect. What are you most proud of? What has brought you joy in difficult times? Who has been most supportive of you and encouraged you, and how can you express gratitude for their role in your life? How have you approached the hurdles that needed to be cleared during the year? What have you missed during this uncommon year, and what does that tell you about what you want for your future? These are all important questions, among others, to consider as you find yourself with a little more downtime this summer.
College SportsTimes Daily

Brands large and small will seek college athletes

TAMPA, Fla. — When college athletes start making money off their name, image and likeness today, they’ll be creating an expansive marketplace. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at...
Philadelphia, PAlilith.org

The Pleasure and Politics of Writing Queer Romance Novels

When it comes to romance, “perfect characters aren’t interesting to me,” says Roan Parrish, the pen name of a Philadelphia-based queer Jewish novelist. In a genre whose heroes and heroines have traditionally been in robust physical and mental health (with the men being older, richer, and taller), Parrish’s own protagonists are unusual: They have disabilities, depression, are in recovery. This is both a personal and a political choice, Parrish says.
Hastings, NEHastings Tribune

Will Reynolds: An ode to friendship and mutual connections

In this day and age, it’s become almost commonplace to defame an ex-partner, especially on social media. But I won’t do that; actually, I’m here in this space to thank mine. Of the many things she brought to my life — and even though she isn’t in it in that...
Scranton, PAScranton Times

your opinion

I had to read the program for the Scranton Shakespeare Festival after attending a performance of “Ragtime.” The actors came from as far away as Alabama and Tennessee. The production staff includes high school students and longtime performers. It was such a joy to see live theater again. The price was right — free. I was mesmerized by Sevon Askew as musician Coalhouse Walker Jr. Wendy Hinton, who works for King’s College, was fun to watch as a historical character, Emma Goldman. While she was in the ensemble I was drawn to Naiya McCalla. The two children, John and Victoria, were in the moment and in character.
Orlando, FLThe Decatur Daily

Brands large and small will seek college athletes

TAMPA, Fla. — When college athletes start making money off their name, image and likeness today, they’ll be creating an expansive marketplace. Not only with the number of ways they’ll be able to cash in, from autograph signings and commercials to private lessons and Instagram posts. The variety of brands...

Comments / 0

Community Policy