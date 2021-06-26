DOJ Sues Georgia Over Voting Law

The Department of Justice is suing the state of Georgia over its Republican-led voting rights bill. U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland on Friday said Georgia’s election reform law was passed, “with the purpose of denying or abridging the right of Black Georgians to vote on account of their race or color.” The provisions the DOJ will target include a ban on government entities from handing out unsolicited absentee ballots, fines on civic groups, places of worship and advocacy groups for distributing follow-up absentee ballots. One of the more notable changes in the Peach State’s voting rights law is that it eliminates signature matching and requires an ID to vote if an individual requests and casts an absentee ballot. This has been criticized by Democrats because they say it makes it more difficult to vote by mail. However, the law also provides Georgia voters who don’t have a photo ID with several different options to confirm their identity when requesting a ballot. Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger joins to explain why the DOJ’s claims against the voting rights bill are incorrect and why he is confident his state will succeed in court.