DOJ Sues Georgia Over Voting Law

kvcrnews.org
 14 days ago

Attorney General Merrick Garland announced a lawsuit on Friday by the Department of Justice against the state of Georgia over its controversial voting law. Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Stephen Fowler, a reporter for Georgia Public Broadcasting. This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

News Break
Politics
Related
Georgia StatePosted by
Fox News

Biden DOJ lawsuit over Georgia election law may backfire, legal scholar Jonathan Turley says

Attorney General Merrick Garland announced that the Department of Justice is suing the state of Georgia Friday over their passing of a law to ensure election integrity and security. President Biden has been highly critical of the new law comparing it to Jim Crow. George Washington University Law Professor and Fox News contributor Jonathan Turley sat down with "Fox & Friends" Saturday to analyze the DOJ lawsuit.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
MinnPost

Election law expert Richard Hasen cries foul over voting rights ruling

As Republican-controlled states have tried to change election laws to make it easier to steal future elections for their party, it’s been hard for non-experts like me to figure out when the Supreme Court, now with a solid majority of justices appointed by Republican presidents, is engaging in partisan jurisprudence. The Supreme rulings have received mixed reviews from experts and scholars.
Columbus, GAWTVM

Rep. Ferguson reacts to DOJ’s lawsuit over GA’s new voting law

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Georgia Representative Drew Ferguson is reacting to the lawsuit filed by the Department of Justice over the state’s new voting law. The new bill includes reforms to the in-person voting process and absentee process. Congressman Ferguson says the reform will improve integrity, but the Department of Justice’s lawsuit claims it has “intent to discriminate”.
Georgia StateRadio NB

Brad Raffensperger: We Will Meet & Beat The DOJ’s Lawsuit Against Georgia’s Voting Law

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger told Brian Kilmeade that Georgia will meet and beat the Department of Justice’s lawsuit against their new voting law. Raffensperger says the number one issue that has caused so much controversy is over the signature match because it is very subjective. Raffensperger explains that changing the requirement to a driver’s license with photo ID is a more objective measure of voter identification and points out that this is what they are doing in Minnesota, which is run by democrats. Raffensperger also explained how Georgia’s voting law addresses drop boxes, expanding early voting, cleaning up the voter rolls and ability for people to bring water to voters.
Georgia StateFox News

Election Fairness Or Politics?: DOJ Targets GOP Voting Law

The Department of Justice is suing the state of Georgia over its Republican-led voting rights bill. U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland on Friday said Georgia’s election reform law was passed, “with the purpose of denying or abridging the right of Black Georgians to vote on account of their race or color.” The provisions the DOJ will target include a ban on government entities from handing out unsolicited absentee ballots, fines on civic groups, places of worship and advocacy groups for distributing follow-up absentee ballots. One of the more notable changes in the Peach State’s voting rights law is that it eliminates signature matching and requires an ID to vote if an individual requests and casts an absentee ballot. This has been criticized by Democrats because they say it makes it more difficult to vote by mail. However, the law also provides Georgia voters who don’t have a photo ID with several different options to confirm their identity when requesting a ballot. Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger joins to explain why the DOJ’s claims against the voting rights bill are incorrect and why he is confident his state will succeed in court.
Congress & CourtsWashington Post

How Congress should fix the Supreme Court’s damage to the Voting Rights Act

Let’s not lament the Supreme Court’s decision last week drastically limiting the reach of the Voting Rights Act. Instead, let’s work quickly to make it irrelevant. The court was interpreting an admittedly ambiguous portion of the law. While the court’s reading was especially restrictive, it is within Congress’s power to rewrite the statute so it is unambiguously effective. The good news is that the solution involves something that is already on the congressional agenda, and is close to what Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) has already proposed.
Presidential ElectionWest Central Tribune

American Opinion: The court and the vote: The Supreme Court gets voting rights wrong

First, the majority — which goes to great lengths to claim to care deeply about the precise text of laws passed by Congress — woefully and willfully misinterpreted the Voting Rights Act to uphold two Arizona ballot-casting restrictions. One invalidates otherwise legitimate votes cast out of one’s precinct, even when some of the votes on a citizen’s ballot are for president, senator, governor and other officials on all ballots regardless of precinct. The other restricts who is allowed to transport early ballots to drop-boxes, election offices or polling places.
Georgia StatePosted by
CBS News

Georgia secretary of state sees "absolutely no merit" in DOJ's lawsuit on voting rights

A U.S. Supreme Court decision expected in an Arizona case this week could have major implications for a lawsuit filed by the Justice Department over Georgia's elections law. Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger joins CBSN's "Red & Blue" host Tanya Rivero to discuss why he believes the lawsuit has "absolutely no merit," and how to restore voter confidence in the system. Read more here.
Congress & CourtsDerrick

Democrats craft voting bill with eye on Supreme Court fight

WASHINGTON (AP) — As congressional Democrats gear up for another bruising legislative push to expand voting rights, much of their attention has quietly focused on a small yet crucial voting bloc with the power to scuttle their plans: the nine Supreme Court justices. Democrats face dim prospects for passing voting...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Watchdog group calls for Supreme Court reforms

A nonpartisan watchdog group is calling for reforms to the Supreme Court aimed at depoliticizing the contentious confirmation process for its justices and diffusing the power concentrated at the top of the federal judiciary. A panel of former judges and legal scholars convened last year by the group Project on...
Law Enforcementvoiceofalexandria.com

Law Enforcement Groups Sue State Over New Use-Of-Force Law

(St. Paul, MN) -- Minnesota law enforcement lobbying groups are suing the state over a new law that governs when officers can legally use deadly force. Under the new statute, an officer has to specifically show how the threat that they would be harmed or killed was perceived. The suit argues although the U-S Constitution guarantees that no one in a criminal trial can be compelled to testify against themselves, the Legislature has passed a law requiring a police officer to forfeit that constitutional right in order to mount an affirmative defense. A spokesperson says the governor’s office is reviewing the lawsuit and will work with the Legislature to determine if clarifying language is necessary.

