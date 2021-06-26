How to Watch UFC Fight Night (6/26/21) | Fight Card, Stream, Time

For the second Saturday in a row, the UFC Apex hold another Fight Night as part of a busy day in combat sports. The main event of the evening is a heavyweight bout between two of the top guys in the UFC, as Cyril Gane prepares to mono-e-mono with Alexander “Drago” Volkov. Gane is currently the no. 3 Heavyweight in the promotion. Despite only having eight fights to his name, he is undefeated and coming off his first UFC main event, beating Jarzinho Rozensruik at Fight Night back in February. Six of the Frenchmen’s eight wins have come by knockout or submission.