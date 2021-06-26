Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UFC

How to Watch UFC Fight Night (6/26/21) | Fight Card, Stream, Time

By Tyler Kuehl
Posted by 
MLive
MLive
 14 days ago
Cover picture for the article

For the second Saturday in a row, the UFC Apex hold another Fight Night as part of a busy day in combat sports. The main event of the evening is a heavyweight bout between two of the top guys in the UFC, as Cyril Gane prepares to mono-e-mono with Alexander “Drago” Volkov. Gane is currently the no. 3 Heavyweight in the promotion. Despite only having eight fights to his name, he is undefeated and coming off his first UFC main event, beating Jarzinho Rozensruik at Fight Night back in February. Six of the Frenchmen’s eight wins have come by knockout or submission.

www.mlive.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
MLive

MLive

20K+
Followers
24K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Michigan's largest local news website with 10 newsrooms across the state.

 https://www.mlive.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ciryl Gane
Person
Warlley Alves
Person
Renato Moicano
Person
Nicolas Dalby
Person
Timur Valiev
Person
Yancy Medeiros
Person
Julia Avila
Person
Andre Fili
Person
Tanner Boser
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Time#Ufc Fight Night#Combat#Frenchmen#Espn Volkov#Russian#Tko
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
UFC
News Break
Sports
News Break
Combat Sports
Related
UFCCBS Sports

UFC Fight Night: Gane vs. Volkov odds, predictions: MMA insider reveals surprising fight card picks

Alexander Volkov says he knew he was destined to meet Cyril Gane in the Octagon, so he wasn't surprised when the UFC offered the fight between two of the heavyweight division's rising contenders. The fifth-ranked Volkov and third-ranked Gane will meet Saturday in the main event of UFC Fight Night: Gane vs. Volkov in Las Vegas. The main UFC fight card is set for 4 p.m. ET and comes to a close with this showcase of ranked title contenders. Gane is a relative newcomer to the sport and has as many total professional MMA fights (nine) as Volkov has career losses.
UFCMMAmania.com

UFC 264 odds: ‘McGregor vs Poirier 3’ latest Vegas lines and betting guide

Nearly seven years after its inception, the ultra-violent saga of Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor comes to an end at UFC 264 this Saturday (July 10, 2021) when the power-punching duo headline UFC 264 from inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Fifteen pounds north, recent title challenger Gilbert Burns looks to restart his climb through the Welterweight ranks against long-time standout Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson, while Tai Tuivasa locks horns with Greg Hardy in a clash of heavy-handed Heavyweight sluggers.
UFCBleacher Report

UFC 264: McGregor vs. Poirier 3 Odds, Predictions and Pre-Weigh-in Hype

Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier are knotted up at one apiece after two fights. They will settle the record once and for all in the main event of UFC 264 from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday. McGregor drew first blood in their rivalry in 2014 with a first-round...
UFCmmanews.com

Dustin Poirier Reacts To McGregor Posting DM Request From Wife

Dustin Poirier has responded to Conor McGregor bringing his wife into the trash talk ahead of their trilogy fight. Poirier vs. McGregor 3 will headline UFC 264 inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday night (July 10). Poirier lost his first encounter with McGregor back in 2014 via first-round TKO. He ended up scoring the second-round TKO in the rematch in January.
UFCNBC Miami

How to Watch UFC 264: McGregor Vs. Poirier III, Live Stream, Fight Card, Odds

How to watch McGregor vs. Poirier III, live stream, odds originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier will finally settle their storied rivalry. The two will meet in the octagon for the main event of UFC 264 on Saturday, with the lightweight bout headlining the pay-per-view...
UFCSherdog

Preview: UFC 264 Prelims

Sign up for ESPN+ right here, and you can then stream UFC 264 live on your smart TV, computer, phone, tablet or streaming device via the ESPN app. The Ultimate Fighting Championship’s return to T-Mobile Arena on Saturday in Las Vegas offers some impressive depth in terms of the prelims. Welterweights take center stage on the UFC 264 undercard, with all-time violence hero Carlos Condit facing Max Griffin in the featured slot and a potential barnburner between Niko Price and Michel Pereira providing backup. There is also the rare treat of Ryan Hall bringing his unorthodox style to the Octagon and some ranked veteran fighters further down the card in well-made bouts: Former flyweight title contenders Jennifer Maia and Jessica Eye collide, while Omari Akhmedov meets Brad Tavares in an interesting middleweight affiar.
UFCufc.com

UFC Unfiltered: Tai Tuivasa and Dricus du Plessis | UFC 264 Preview

It's the last episode of UFC Unfiltered before UFC 264, which is headlined by the highly anticipated trilogy fight between Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor!. First, Jim and Matt are joined by Dricus Du Plessis ahead of his fight against Trevin Giles at UFC 264 this Saturday. He discusses how he's managed to never go the distance in any of his 17 pro fights, reveals why his visa issues turned out to be a blessing in disguise, and talks about his goal of becoming a UFC champion.
UFCBloody Elbow

Mackenzie Dern vs. Marina Rodriguez headlines UFC Fight Night on October 9th

It’ll be a battle of strawweight contenders headlining the UFC’s October 9th Fight Night event. ESPN’s Brett Okamoto reported that #5 ranked Marina Rodriguez and #6 Mackenzie Dern will compete in a five-rounder at a location TBD. It’s expected that the remaining Fight Night shows of 2021 will be at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas.
UFCUSA Today

UFC 264 weigh-in results: One miss on main card, but full lineup set

LAS VEGAS – MMA Junkie was on scene and reporting live from Friday’s official UFC 264 fighter weigh-ins, where all but one fighter made weight without issue. The early weigh-ins took place at the UFC Apex in and precede the ceremonial weigh-ins for the fans, which take place at 7 p.m. ET at T-Mobile Arena. The same venue hosts Saturday’s event, which has a main card on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPN and early prelims on ESPN+.

Comments / 0

Community Policy