Kia keeps breaking its own sales records. The Korean marque already saw its best-ever sales month in America in March and now, a few months later, that momentum shows no sign of slowing down. Kia America says that it has just achieved its best-ever sales figures for the first half of a year, with a total of 378,511 units. June was another record-breaking month with 68,486 vehicles sold, a 43.1-percent increase over June 2020. Broken down by model, the Forte, Sportage, Telluride, and Seltos all posted their best-ever first-half sales numbers.