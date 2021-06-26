Cancel
How 'Lucifer' Originally Ended Before Surprise Season 6 Renewal

By John Connor Coulston
Popculture
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLucifer is coming back for Season 6, but that was not always the plan. Netflix initially wanted to cut the show off at five seasons, meaning the latest episodes fans saw were supposed to be the last. However, Lucifer's writers retooled some things and saved some key points of Season 5's original ending for the next season. In an interview with TV Line, showrunners Joe Henderson and Ildy Modrovich explained that the Season 5 ending fans saw was not what they had originally planned. Spoilers for Lucifer Season 5, Part 2 ahead!

