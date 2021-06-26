Special Weather Statement issued for Haines Borough and Lynn Canal by NWS
Effective: 2021-06-26 05:50:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-06-26 18:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Haines Borough and Lynn Canal; Inner Channels from Kupreanof Island to Etolin Island; Juneau Borough and Northern Admiralty Island; Misty Fjords RISES IN LARGE RIVER BASINS EXPECTED Snow from the higher than normal snowpack this winter will melt in the very warm temperatures expected this weekend into early next week. This will cause an increase in river levels, which will fluctuate from day to night. Rivers of note include the Chilkat, Taku, Stikine, Mendenhall, and the Salmon river near Hyder. These river levels will be monitored closely over the next several days for any flooding potential.alerts.weather.gov