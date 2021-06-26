Flood Warning issued for Wilson by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 08:49:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-27 13:48:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive into flooded areas or go around barricades. Nearly two feet of water will carry most vehicles away. Turn around, don`t drown. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. KSC205-270200- /O.EXT.KICT.FL.W.0041.000000T0000Z-210627T1848Z/ /FRNK1.2.ER.210626T0844Z.210626T1800Z.210627T0648Z.NO/ 849 AM CDT Sat Jun 26 2021 ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until early tomorrow afternoon... The Flood Warning continues for the Fall River at Fredonia. * Until early tomorrow afternoon. * At 8:30 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 21.6 feet and rising. * Flood stage is 17.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 27.7 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage just after midnight tonight. * Impact...At 27.0 feet, Flood waters begin to encroach on residential homes and floods half of yards along the south bank of river located 1 mile south of Fredonia off of Highway 96. Target Area: Wilson The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Kansas Fall River at Fredonia affecting Wilson County. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Fall River Fredonia 17.0 21.6 Sat 8 am CDT 9.2 4.0 3.1