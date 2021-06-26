Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Hydrologic Outlook issued for Taiya Inlet and Klondike Highway by NWS

weather.gov
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-26 06:44:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-06-26 18:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Future Severity: Unknown Certainty: Possible Target Area: Taiya Inlet and Klondike Highway WATER LEVEL RISE FORECASTED FOR THE TAIYA RIVER Snow from the higher than normal snowpack this winter is melting due to warm temperatures this weekend into early next week. This will cause an increase in river levels, specifically for the Taiya River. River levels will fluctuate throughout the day, rising each evening and falling through the morning hours. The river level will be monitored closely over the next several days for any flooding potential.

alerts.weather.gov
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Klondike Highway#Hydrologic Outlook
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Chariton County, MOweather.gov

Hydrologic Outlook issued for Chariton, Macon by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-10 04:17:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-10 06:30:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Unknown Certainty: Possible Target Area: Chariton; Macon A Hydrologic Outlook is no longer in effect for the Chariton River near Prairie Hill The hydrologic outlook is no longer in effect as the affected locations have been upgraded to a Flood Warning. Additional weather and stream information is available at www.weather.gov/kc/.
Carroll County, MOweather.gov

Hydrologic Outlook issued for Carroll, Linn, Livingston by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-10 04:17:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-10 06:30:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Unknown Certainty: Possible Target Area: Carroll; Linn; Livingston A Hydrologic Outlook is no longer in effect for the Grand River near Sumner The hydrologic outlook is no longer in effect as the affected locations have been upgraded to a Flood Warning. Additional weather and stream information is available at www.weather.gov/kc/.
Jackson County, GAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Jackson, Madison, Oglethorpe by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-10 09:26:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-10 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Jackson; Madison; Oglethorpe SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR MADISON...EASTERN JACKSON AND NORTHWESTERN OGLETHORPE COUNTIES UNTIL 500 PM EDT At 426 PM EDT...a strong thunderstorm was over Ila, or near Danielsville...moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Up to 40 mph wind...pea sized hail and frequent cloud to ground lightning. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light...unsecured objects. Some locations in the path of this storm include Danielsville, Comer, Colbert, Ila, Hull, Pocataligo, Diamond Hill, Dunlap, Smithonia, Neese and Paoli. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder...you are close enough to be struck by lightning. HAIL...0.25IN WIND...40MPH
Kiowa County, COweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Kiowa by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 21:22:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-09 21:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Kiowa A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 PM MDT FOR KIOWA COUNTY At 921 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles north of Eads, or 30 miles southwest of Cheyenne Wells, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Blowing dust ahead of this storm will likely reduce visibility to near zero at times. Locations impacted include Eads, Sheridan Lake, Neeoshe Reservoir, Towner, Sweetwater Reservoir, Chivington, Brandon, Neegronda Reservoir and Queens Reservoir. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...70MPH
Republic County, KSweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Republic by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 22:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-10 05:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Republic A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1215 AM CDT FOR REPUBLIC COUNTY At 1206 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 7 miles east of Mahaska to near Norway, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Belleville, Scandia, Courtland, Cuba, Norway, Republic, Munden, Narka and Agenda. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...70MPH
Kiowa County, COweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Kiowa by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 21:32:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-09 21:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Kiowa A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 PM MDT FOR KIOWA COUNTY At 931 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Eads, or 30 miles north of Lamar, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Near zero visibility in blowing dust is possible as well. Locations impacted include Eads, Sheridan Lake, Neeoshe Reservoir, Towner, Sweetwater Reservoir, Chivington, Brandon, Neegronda Reservoir and Queens Reservoir. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...70MPH
Cabell County, WVweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cabell, Lincoln, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-10 12:38:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-10 13:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cabell; Lincoln; Wayne A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT BOYD...SOUTHEASTERN GREENUP...LAWRENCE...SOUTHEASTERN CARTER...SOUTH CENTRAL GALLIA SOUTHEASTERN LAWRENCE...CENTRAL CABELL...WESTERN LINCOLN AND WAYNE COUNTIES At 1238 PM EDT, radar indicated strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Coalton to Charley. Movement was east at 45 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph are possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Huntington, Ashland, Ironton, Louisa, Coal Grove, Wayne, Chesapeake, Proctorville, Beech Fork State Park, Cannonsburg, Yatesville Lake State Park, Barboursville, Kenova, Catlettsburg, Ceredo, Fort Gay, Ranger, Coalton, Burnaugh and Durbin. This includes the following highways Interstate 64 in Kentucky between mile markers 176 and 191. Interstate 64 in West Virginia between mile markers 1 and 21. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle.
Ringgold County, IAweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Ringgold by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 22:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-10 05:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Ringgold A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 PM CDT FOR CENTRAL RINGGOLD COUNTY At 1025 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Mount Ayr, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters reported ping pong size hail at 10:24pm in Mt Ayr. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of central Ringgold County, including the following locations... Mt Ayr Municipal Airport, Delphos and Benton. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH
Pinal County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Pinal by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 23:59:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-10 02:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: This is a life threatening situation. Heavy rainfall will cause extensive and severe flash flooding of creeks...streams...and ditches in the Telegraph Burn Scar. Severe debris flows can also be anticipated across roads. Roads and driveways may be washed away in places. If you encounter flood waters...climb to safety. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Pinal FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR THE TELEGRAPH BURN SCAR REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 230 AM MST SATURDAY FOR PINAL COUNTY At 1159 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms produced heavy rain of up to 1.5 inches over the Telegraph Burn Scar. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the Telegraph Burn Scar. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Telegraph Burn Scar. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Superior, Boyce Thompson Arboretum and Top-Of-The-World. Mineral Creek. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Republic County, KSweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Republic by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 22:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-10 05:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Republic A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1215 AM CDT FOR REPUBLIC COUNTY At 1125 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 4 miles northeast of Exeter to near Esbon, moving southeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters measured 59 mph winds northwest of Hebron, Nebraska. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Belleville, Scandia, Courtland, Cuba, Norway, Republic, Munden, Narka and Agenda. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...70MPH
Gila County, AZweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Gila by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 20:37:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-09 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Gila A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM MST FOR GILA COUNTY At 836 PM MST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near San Carlos to 10 miles west of Hilltop, moving west at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include San Carlos, Cutter and San Carlos Reservoir. This includes the following highways US Highway 60 between mile markers 258 and 267. AZ Route 70 between mile markers 259 and 271. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Madison County, KYweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Madison by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-10 21:14:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-10 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Madison The National Weather Service in Louisville has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southeastern Garrard County in central Kentucky Madison County in central Kentucky * Until 1115 PM EDT. * At 807 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Richmond, Berea, Terrill, Caleast, Peytontown, Whites, Duncanon, Kingston, Silver Creek and Hillcrest.
Franklin County, MOweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Franklin, Gasconade by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 23:34:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-10 00:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CDT for east central Missouri. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Franklin; Gasconade A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1215 AM CDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL MONTGOMERY...NORTHWESTERN FRANKLIN...WARREN AND NORTHEASTERN GASCONADE COUNTIES At 1133 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Jonesburg to Hermann, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Warrenton, Truesdale, Innsbrook, Treloar, New Haven, Marthasville, Dutzow and Washington. This also includes Deutschheim Historic Site. This includes Interstate 70 in Missouri between exits 188 and 200. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...0.88IN WIND...60MPH
Pinal County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Pinal by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 23:59:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-10 02:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: This is a life threatening situation. Heavy rainfall will cause extensive and severe flash flooding of creeks...streams...and ditches in the Telegraph Burn Scar. Severe debris flows can also be anticipated across roads. Roads and driveways may be washed away in places. If you encounter flood waters...climb to safety. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Pinal FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR THE TELEGRAPH BURN SCAR REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 230 AM MST SATURDAY FOR PINAL COUNTY At 1159 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms produced heavy rain of up to 1.5 inches over the Telegraph Burn Scar. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the Telegraph Burn Scar. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Telegraph Burn Scar. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Superior, Boyce Thompson Arboretum and Top-Of-The-World. Mineral Creek. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Coconino County, AZweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Coconino by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-10 13:29:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-10 15:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Coconino A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 230 PM MST FOR YAVAPAI AND COCONINO COUNTIES At 201 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles north of Perkinsville, or 24 miles northeast of Chino Valley, moving west at 5 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of Yavapai and Coconino Counties. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Pawnee County, OKweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Pawnee by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-10 15:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-10 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Pawnee A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN OSAGE AND CENTRAL PAWNEE COUNTIES At 608 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 6 miles north of Blackburn, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations in or near the path include Pawnee... Hominy Cleveland... Fairfax Ralston... Osage Blackburn... Skedee HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Ripley County, MOweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Ripley by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-10 21:51:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-10 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Ripley A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 PM CDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL CARTER AND RIPLEY COUNTIES At 953 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Handy to Gatewood, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Doniphan, Budapest, Fairdealing, Oxly and Naylor. HAIL...0.88IN WIND...60MPH
Coconino County, AZweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Coconino by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-10 17:06:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-10 17:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Coconino A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM MST FOR YAVAPAI AND COCONINO COUNTIES At 506 PM MST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Dairy Springs Campground to Happy Jack, moving southwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Stoneman Lake and Happy Jack. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...70MPH
Rockingham County, NHweather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Coastal Rockingham by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-10 03:35:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-10 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Target Area: Coastal Rockingham HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 5 to 7 feet. * WHERE...In New Hampshire, Coastal Rockingham County. In Maine, Coastal Waldo, Coastal Cumberland, Sagadahoc, Lincoln, Knox and Coastal York Counties. * WHEN...Until 11 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion.
Socorro County, NMweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Socorro by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-10 19:56:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-10 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Blowing dust associated with strong thunderstorm winds can reduce visibilities below one quarter mile at times. Target Area: Socorro A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM MDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN CIBOLA...WEST CENTRAL VALENCIA AND NORTH CENTRAL SOCORRO COUNTIES At 740 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 19 miles northwest of Bernardo, or 21 miles west of Belen, moving south at 25 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and ping pong ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Cibola, west central Valencia and north central Socorro Counties. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...70MPH

Comments / 0

Community Policy