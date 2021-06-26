Hydrologic Outlook issued for Taiya Inlet and Klondike Highway by NWS
Effective: 2021-06-26 06:44:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-06-26 18:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Future Severity: Unknown Certainty: Possible Target Area: Taiya Inlet and Klondike Highway WATER LEVEL RISE FORECASTED FOR THE TAIYA RIVER Snow from the higher than normal snowpack this winter is melting due to warm temperatures this weekend into early next week. This will cause an increase in river levels, specifically for the Taiya River. River levels will fluctuate throughout the day, rising each evening and falling through the morning hours. The river level will be monitored closely over the next several days for any flooding potential.alerts.weather.gov