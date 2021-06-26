Yankees vs. Red Sox odds, line: 2021 MLB picks, predictions for June 26 from proven computer model

The Red Sox had won three straight series as they got started with their three-game set against the Angels this weekend, and after a win in the first game it looked set up for a fourth. But they were beaten by the Shohei Ohtani Show on Saturday, and then Eduardo Rodriguez had a frustrating day to close things out. It was frustrating at first because he was being beaten by almost comically weak-hit baseballs, and then it got frustrating later when he gave up two big homers right after his team had re-captured momentum. The offense is not without faults here, nor is the bullpen, but really it was just a frustrating getaway day for a team that has been otherwise red hot and can really use tomorrow’s day off.