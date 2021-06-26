Cancel
MLB

Yankees vs. Red Sox odds, line: 2021 MLB picks, predictions for June 26 from proven computer model

CBS Sports
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Boston Red Sox will try to continue their recent success over the rival New York Yankees when they meet in the second game of their three-game series on Saturday night at Fenway Park in Boston. The Red Sox (45-31) have won four straight games against the Yankees (40-35). That includes a 5-3 victory in the series opener on Friday night. With the win Boston remained a ½ game behind the division-leading Rays in the AL East. New York dropped to five games behind.

www.cbssports.com
Related
MLBPosted by
Audacy

Alex Rodriguez says he 'threw up' when he found out trade to Red Sox wouldn't go through

As we've previously chronicled in our Historical Trade Rumors series, Alex Rodriguez was nearly traded to the Boston Red Sox ahead of the 2004 season. In fact, in a new podcast Rodriguez says that he was willing to sacrifice "somewhere around $40 million" to facilitate a trade from the Texas Rangers to the Boston Red Sox. The three-time American League MVP even says that he has a contract signed by him, Red Sox principal owner John Henry and then-MLB commissioner Bud Selig, which would have redone his 10-year/$252 million deal and completed his trade to Boston.
MLBInternational Business Times

MLB News: Red Sox Acquire Puerto Rican Standout To Address Pitching Woes

The Boston Red Sox try to add depth following the Yacksel Rios acquisition. Tanner Houck is nearing an MLB return for the Red Sox. Rios' arrival will likely relegate Michael Chavis back down to the minors. The Boston Red Sox know they have to make some moves to make sure...
MLBPosted by
NESN

ESPN Believes Red Sox Should Trade For This Player By Deadline

Ben Simmons Trade Feels Inevitable; Should Celtics Consider 76ers Star?. Don’t look now, but Major League Baseball’s trade deadline for the 2021 season is just about a month away. The deadline is set for July 30, and at this point in the campaign, we have a pretty good idea of...
MLBInternational Business Times

MLB Trade Rumors: Red Sox Urged To Take Second At Reuniting With Ex-Pitcher

A Boston Red Sox reunion with Craig Kimbrel may not make sense. Kimbrel may be better off joining the Astros or Athletics. The MLB trade deadline is fast approaching, and one name that has been making rounds is Craig Kimbrel. The Chicago Cubs are reportedly in the market to trade...
MLBCBS Sports

2021 MLB odds, picks, best bets for July 2 from proven model: This four-way parlay pays 18-1

The New York Yankees will try to break out of their slump on Friday when they host the crosstown rival New York Mets in the first game of a three-game series at Yankee Stadium. The Yankees (41-39) have dropped five of six games to fall nine games behind the division-leading Red Sox in the AL East. Meanwhile, the Mets (41-36) also are in their own mini-slump, having lost four of five, but they lead the NL East by two games. First pitch is at 7:05 p.m. ET.
MLBPosted by
The Big Lead

Red Sox Pitcher Adam Ottavino Waved, Cussed at Shohei Ohtani After Final Out

The Boston Red Sox beat the Los Angeles Angels, 5-4, on Monday. Boston's Adam Ottavino earned the save despite giving up one run on two hits and a walk. He enticed Shohei Ohtani into a game-ending ground out (on a rocket hit right at the second baseman who was in shallow right because of the shift) with two runners on. To celebrate he waved at Ohtani and appeared to scream "happy birthday bitch" at MLB's home run leader.
MLB985thesportshub.com

Report: Red Sox to call up prospect acquired in Mookie Betts trade

Needing a backup catcher, the Red Sox are expected to call up Connor Wong from Triple-AAA Worcester on Tuesday, according to a report from MassLive’s Chris Cotillo. This will be the first time Wong is on a Major League roster. Wong was one of three players acquired by the Red...
MLBWalla Walla Union-Bulletin

MLB roundup: Ohtani's 32nd home run helps Angels beat Red Sox 5-4

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Shohei Ohtani hit his major-league-leading 32nd homer, a season high by a Japanese player in the major leagues, helping the Los Angeles Angels beat the Boston Red Sox, 5-4, on Wednesday, July 7. Fellow All-Star Jared Walsh homered twice for the Angels, who won for the sixth...
MLBPosted by
WHIO Dayton

Cortes, Yankees bullpen combo on 3-hitter, blank Astros 4-0

HOUSTON — (AP) — New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone hoped he could get three innings out of Nestor Cortes in a spot start against the Houston Astros. Instead, the left-hander almost made it through the fifth Friday night, setting the tone in a three-hitter that led the Yankees to a 4-0 win.
MLBSun-Journal

Red Sox flex muscles in 11-5 rout of Phillies

BOSTON — Kiké Hernández led off the bottom of the first with a home run, J.D. Martinez hit a three-run shot and Rafael Devers also homered on Friday night to lead the Boston Red Sox to an 11-5 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies. Hernández’ homer was his fifth from the...
MLBSan Francisco Chronicle

Hernández leads off with homer, Red Sox beat Phillies 11-5

BOSTON (AP) — When Red Sox manager Alex Cora made Kiké Hernández his leadoff hitter, he had one goal in mind: “Instant offense." "That’s what we’re looking for: For him to hunt fastballs and do damage,” Cora said on Friday night after Hernández led off Boston's first with a home run and sparked the Red Sox to an 11-5 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies. “That’s what he’s been doing the last two homestands.”
MLBOver the Monster

Red Sox 4, Angels 5: Undone by some bloops and some blasts

The Red Sox had won three straight series as they got started with their three-game set against the Angels this weekend, and after a win in the first game it looked set up for a fourth. But they were beaten by the Shohei Ohtani Show on Saturday, and then Eduardo Rodriguez had a frustrating day to close things out. It was frustrating at first because he was being beaten by almost comically weak-hit baseballs, and then it got frustrating later when he gave up two big homers right after his team had re-captured momentum. The offense is not without faults here, nor is the bullpen, but really it was just a frustrating getaway day for a team that has been otherwise red hot and can really use tomorrow’s day off.
MLBCBS Sports

Red Sox's Kevin Plawecki: Reinstated Friday

Plawecki (hamstring) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list prior to Friday's game against the Phillies, Christopher Smith of The Springfield Republican reports. Plawecki hasn't played since June 20 due to a left hamstring strain. The backstop resumed baseball activities last week and was ultimately able to avoid a rehab assignment. He'll rejoin Boston on Friday and should resume serving as the backup catcher behind Christian Vazquez going forward. Connor Wong was optioned to Triple-A Worcester in a corresponding roster move.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Red Sox screwed over by umps on bizarre ‘neighborhood play’ replay (Video)

The Boston Red Sox had reason to be angry over a controversial double play call during Wednesday’s game against the Los Angeles Angels. The Boston Red Sox entered Wednesday’s game looking to clinch the three-game series against the Los Angeles Angels before they headed back to the East Coast to face the Philadelphia Phillies. That did not happen, as the Red Sox went on to lose to the Angels 5-4. However, one of the largest takeaways was over a controversial double-play.
MLBcbslocal.com

Some Prospects The Red Sox Could Land At No. 4 In 2021 MLB Draft

BOSTON (CBS) — The Red Sox are an a fairly enviable position. The team sits in first place in the AL East and is 20 games above .500, but they also own the No. 4 overall pick in this weekend’s MLB Draft. Chaim Bloom will make that selection Sunday night...
MLBCBS Sports

Mariners' Yusei Kikuchi: Struggles against Yankees

Kikuchi (6-4) took the loss against the Yankees on Wednesday, pitching five innings and allowing five runs on eight hits and three walks while striking out five. The left-hander looked like he could be knocked out of the game early after the Yankees scored three runs in the first inning and another two in the second. However, Kikuchi rebounded to hold New York scoreless over his remaining three frames, but that wasn't enough to offset the early damage and avoid his fourth loss. Despite the rough outing, Kikuchi enjoyed a strong first half of the campaign, posting a 3.48 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 98:34 K:BB across 98.1 innings covering 16 starts. His next appearance will likely come in the Mariners' first series following the All-Star break, which will take place on the road against the Angels.
MLBphilliesnation.com

Martinez, Red Sox tee off on Phillies

Coming off of series win against the struggling Chicago Cubs, the Phillies got a wake-up call tonight. There was hope early on in this one as Philadelphia got out to an early lead twice. Both leads did not last very long as the Boston Red Sox took advantage of Vince Velasquez’s mistakes. It also didn’t take long before Boston blew this game wide open and out of reach.
MLBCBS Sports

Red Sox's Chris Sale: Sim game Saturday

Sale (elbow) will throw a two-inning simulated game Saturday, Matt Vautour of MassLive.co reports. Sale's sim game will take place in Fort Myers (Fla.), and the team will evaluate him Sunday before determining the left-hander's next step. if all goes well, Sale could make a rehab start, possibly for Triple-A Worcester, toward the end of next week.

