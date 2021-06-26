Bev Green: Points to consider before supporting LEAP

As a retired Colorado public educator, I will not be supporting Initiative 25. This is a voucher program that will defund public education in our state. LEAP is guaranteed 50% of Permanent Fund interest each year. Last year, the Public-School Fund received approximately $42 million from the interest on the Permanent Fund. If Initiative 25 is passed, the Public-School Fund will only get half, approximately $21 million and LEAP will get the other half every year — forever as there is no sunset to this initiative.