Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

‘M*A*S*H’ Star Detailed the Magic of Moments ‘Nobody Would See’ But Made Show Great

By Robert Davis
Posted by 
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tGlvv_0ag0ADYJ00

Alan Alda, one of the stars from the hit TV show M*A*S*H, detailed the magic moments from the show that nobody saw but still made the show great.

Alda, who played crowd-favorite Franklin “Hawkeye” Pierce on the show, told WTOP News that there were “so many wonderful things” that happened to him as an actor on the show. From behind-the-scenes shenanigans to interacting with the grips and runners on set, Alda said the show made a lasting impact on him.

“There were times we told a story in a completely different way from the conventional way [and] everybody on the set was galvanized,” Alda told the entertainment news website. “The prop person was more excited, the extras were more excited. There were things that brought us together, the pizza we would have on Friday night to sit around and talk about the previous week. Those were things that nobody would see … but they were things that made the show what it was.”

“Hawkeye” On M*A*S*H Through The Years

Between treating wounded soldiers, “Hawkeye” can be found making wisecracks, drinking heavily, and pulling pranks on those around him.

Alda is a much different character off-screen. He was born into a family of performers. According to the Archive of American Television, his father was both an actor and a singer while his mother was a homemaker and beauty pageant winner. Alda told AAT in an interview that this background helped him develop “Hawkeye’s” range.

The success of Hawkeye earned Alda an Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy Series in 1982. This success helped propel both Alda and M*A*S*H to new heights together.

Alda told WTOP News that the cast talked about many of these memories when they got together for the show’s reunion in 2018.

“These ways we found in connecting are unusual. … I’ve been acting a long time and I’ve never seen people do what we did,” he said.

A Newfound Voice

After M*A*S*H ended in 1983, Alda used his newfound voice to speak out about political matters. According to Vanity Fair, Alda became a staunch supporter of the feminist and women’s rights movements. Prior to that, he co-chaired the Equal Rights Amendment campaign in 1976 alongside Betty Ford.

He continued this success in the 1990s when he appeared in several Woody Allen films. He was in Crimes and Misdemeanors and Everyone Says I Love You.

In 1993, Alda became the host of Scientific American. That gig lasted until 2005, when Alda began appearing on The West Wing. He appeared in 28 episodes during the show’s final two seasons and played a fictitious U.S. senatorial candidate who portrayed many of Alda’s real views.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

122K+
Followers
14K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alan Alda
Person
Woody Allen
Person
Betty Ford
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crimes And Misdemeanors#Magic Moments#Wtop News#Aat#Newfound Voice After#Vanity Fair#Scientific American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Pizza
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘M*A*S*H’: Why Did Frank Burns’ Actor Leave the Series Abruptly?

Major Frank Burns was always a thorn in the side of leadership on “M*A*S*H” on CBS. Yet that actor left the series quickly. Why?. Larry Linville, who played Burns on the CBS war sitcom, played that character for five seasons. Yet when his contract was up, Linville got offered a two-year contract deal. But he turned it down, according to a Distractify article, because Linville felt he had exhausted Burns’ character.
TV & VideosPosted by
Outsider.com

‘M*A*S*H’ Star Alan Alda Revealed that Show Had to Fight CBS Over When Laugh Track Played

During a 2013 interview, M*A*S*H star Alan Alda opened up about the hit show negotiating with CBS about when the laugh track was appropriate to play. Alda spoke with The Comic’s Comic in October 2013. The actor took part in a Q&A session that covered all 11 seasons of the popular 1970/80s show. From 1972 to 1983, M*A*S*H was one of the biggest shows on television. Even after it went off air, the hit comedy-drama series continued to have a huge following among fans.
TV & VideosPosted by
Outsider.com

‘M*A*S*H’: Why BJ Hunnicutt Actor Mike Farrell Said TV Networks are ‘Business-Oriented Cowards’

Television network executives will not find a close, personal friend in “M*A*S*H” star Mike Farrell. He shared some unkind words about them. “The networks are business-oriented cowards,” Farrell, who played Capt. B.J. Hunnicutt on the show, said in a 2009 interview with Oregon Live. “When you’re getting the ratings we were getting, there’s no problem from the network.
TV & VideosPosted by
Outsider.com

‘M*A*S*H’: BJ Hunnicutt Actor Mike Farrell Had Guest-Starring Role on ‘Law & Order: SVU’

“M*A*S*H” star Mike Farrell was able to find work after his CBS sitcom ended. In fact, he appeared as a guest star on “Law & Order: SVU.”. Farrell, who played B.J. Hunnicutt on the popular show, played Jonah Malcolm in the 2008 episode “Persona”. Jonah is married to Linnie [Brenda Blethyn] and they are the older neighbors of a woman named Mia [Clea DuVall]. Now Mia is found by Detective Olivia Benson [Mariska Hargitay] hiding in an alley because she claims her husband raped her.
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘M*A*S*H’ Star Alan Alda Revealed How Entertainment Career Was Crucial to Scientific Endeavors

For more than a decade, Alan Alda communicated the experience of being combat surgeon Hawkeye Pierce in the classic wartime comedy “M*A*S*H.”. These days, Alda is using his experience to help scientists communicate with each other and the public. And the “M*A*S*H” star claims that his acting career was the best possible preparation for the mission that he’s on now.
Stony Brook, NYPosted by
Outsider.com

‘M*A*S*H’ Star Said the Most Important Thing He Learned in College Wasn’t a ‘Field of Study’

In 2016, one M*A*S*H star revealed that the most important thing he learned during his university days had nothing to do with any particular field of study. Alan Alda sat down for an interview with Stony Brook University for a segment they called “Five Questions With…” The actor, director, and author opened up about his career while also touching on his love for science and the importance of education. In fact, the M*A*S*H actor was a visiting professor in the school’s Alan Alda Center for Communicating Science.
TV & VideosPosted by
Outsider.com

‘The Andy Griffith Show’: Ernest T. Bass Actor Howard Morris Described Ron Howard as a ‘Doll To Work With’

When you can impress a TV veteran like Howard Morris, then you’ve done something. Ron Howard did it on “The Andy Griffith Show.”. Morris, who appeared as mountain man troublemaker Ernest T. Bass, directed some of the show’s episodes. Working with Howard, who played Opie Taylor, proved to be a fantastic experience. Morris came into the show after working for years with comedian Sid Caesar on “Your Show of Shows” as both an actor and writer, too.
TV SeriesTVGuide.com

Farewell to These 12 TV Shows That Just Got Canceled

The broadcast ax has fallen, and though the dust hasn't settled yet, at least 12 shows have been canceled over the last month as major networks cleaned house to make room for new shows on their fall rosters. Among the series destined for TV's graveyard are The Moodys on Fox,...
CelebritiesPosted by
CNN

Lil Nas X claps back after criticism for kissing male backup dancer

(CNN) — Lil Nas X stunned Sunday night both on the red carpet and during his performance at the 2021 BET Awards. The rapper, who donned an elaborate gown to walk the carpet, paid homage to Michael Jackson's "Remember The Time" music video during his Egyptian-themed performance of his single, "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)."
NFLHello Magazine

Why isn't Michael Strahan on Good Morning America?

Michael Strahan is usually a regular fixture on Good Morning America, but the former NFL player and TV star has been missing from our TV screens lately. Fans do not need to panic though as Michael has made no announcement that he has left the show. It's more likely that...
Los Angeles, CA1009theeagle.com

Does Tom Hanks and Henry Winkler have A Beef?

Tom Hanks arrives at a special screening of "Inferno" at the Directors Guild of America Theatre on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2016, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) The ‘Turner & Hooch’ reboot is coming soon to Disney+. But, news of the reboot has brought up some old feuds from...

Comments / 0

Community Policy