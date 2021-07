It's been a bit of an up-and-down time for The Boys and Supernatural star Jensen Ackles. First, there was the mess involving the fallout from the announced SPN spinoff prequel that was thankfully smoothed over. On the plus side, production on the third season of the hit Amazon Prime series is rolling along, with Soldier Boy's real-life counterpart joining Antony Starr, Laz Alonso, Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Erin Moriarty, Nathan Mitchell, Karen Fukuhara, Jesse T. Usher, and Tomer Kappon to celebrate Moriarty's birthday in-person (and even showing off his vocal stylings. Now we're getting a chance to check in on how this week's been, and it looks like it was a combination of golf with Urban and some late-night filming requiring some decompression time.