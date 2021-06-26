South Carolina football: most important game on 2021 schedule
What is the most important game on South Carolina football’s slate?. The Gamecocks’ 2021 season opener will be here before we know it, with a meeting set for September 4th against Eastern Illinois. That contest will be the first of the Shane Beamer era, and fans will be eager to see the team in action under the bright lights of Williams-Brice Stadium. While that home opener will certainly be a highly anticipated matchup, there is a much more important game on the schedule that will impact the trajectory of South Carolina’s season.garnetandcocky.com