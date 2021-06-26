Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

South Carolina football: most important game on 2021 schedule

By Jacob Elsey
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat is the most important game on South Carolina football’s slate?. The Gamecocks’ 2021 season opener will be here before we know it, with a meeting set for September 4th against Eastern Illinois. That contest will be the first of the Shane Beamer era, and fans will be eager to see the team in action under the bright lights of Williams-Brice Stadium. While that home opener will certainly be a highly anticipated matchup, there is a much more important game on the schedule that will impact the trajectory of South Carolina’s season.

garnetandcocky.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
FanSided

FanSided

106K+
Followers
297K+
Post
49M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
State
Georgia State
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
State
South Carolina State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shane Beamer
Person
Mark Stoops
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Carolina Football#Troy#American Football#Columbia#Clemson#Sec Eastern#Wildcats#Williams Brice#Lsu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Louisiana State University
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
Lafayette, LAPosted by
FanSided

LSU Football: Tigers continue to add talent to 2022 recruiting class

LSU football added some more talent to its 2022 recruiting class on Saturday afternoon. 2022 three-star defensive lineman Fitzgerald West committed to the Tigers on Saturday over Alabama, SMU, and Tulane. West, 6-foot-2/325 lbs from Lafayette, LA (Lafayette Christian Academy), is ranked in 247Sports’ composite rankings as the No. 140...
Miami, FLPosted by
FanSided

Miami football rise in ESPN FPI due to 19 returning starters

The ESPN Football Power Index takes into account the amount of returning experience a program has especially at quarterback. The Miami football team returning 19 starters plus QB D’Eriq King led to their rise in the adjusted FPI released earlier this week. ESPN realized data and modeling errors in FPI released this spring.
Alabama StatePosted by
FanSided

Texas Tech basketball: Alabama transfer still in play for Red Raiders

Though the 2021-22 Texas Tech basketball roster has come together quite nicely for head coach Mark Adams and his coaching staff, many believe that there is still a need for a playmaking guard to be added to the mix. And one such player that Tech is targeting is Alabama’s Jaden Shackelford, who is in the transfer portal and who has recently cut his list of potential suitors down to Ohio State, Oklahoma, and Texas Tech as well as keeping open the possibility of a return to Bama according to Jon Rothstein.
Texas StatePosted by
FanSided

North Texas Football: Mean Green a threat due to electric offense

North Texas Football looks to get back to bowl game behind a high-powered offense. Despite going to a bowl game, last season felt like it could have been a lot better for the Mean Green. COVID interrupted their season at certain points and by the time the bowl game vs Appalachian State came around, North Texas Football looked worn down from the season and then got blown out. This program has been steadily on the rise under head coach Seth Littrell and expects to have a better ending to their season than the one they suffered last season.
Texas StatePosted by
FanSided

Texas Football: 3 likely starters ready to breakout in 2021

The anticipation is building now for the Texas football program ahead of the start of fall camp and the looming 2021 season. New head coach Steve Sarkisian and his squad are less than 60 days away from the start of the 2021 season. Texas kicks off their regular season slate this fall on Sep. 4 at home against Louisiana.
Ohio StatePosted by
FanSided

Ohio State football: Best defensive end lineup ever?

Now that J.T. Tuimoloau has committed to the Ohio State football program, is this the best lineup of defensive ends that the Buckeyes have ever had?. The Ohio State football team will have both J.T. Tuimoloau and Jack Sawyer as freshmen this season. Both are top defensive ends in this year’s recruiting class and are five-star prospects. Both will get significant playing time this season and should be borderline dominant.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Tennessee Titans: Caleb Farley makes huge purchase, for someone else

If you’ve ever had a penchant for dreaming big, one of the first things you probably thought about, whether you’re a Tennessee Titans fan or anyone else, is what you’d do if suddenly hit the lottery or stumbled upon a treasure map that leads you to that pot of gold at the end of the rainbow. Isn’t that one of the reasons that we all watched Cribs on MTV?
NFLPosted by
FanSided

FanSided’s MLB 2021 Mock Draft Results

FanSided’s 2021 MLB Mock Draft is in the books and the results are in. Earlier today, FanSided’s baseball department had a mock draft, with each Twitter account drafting for their respective team. Call To The Pen, our baseball account that follows every team, filled in for those that could not...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

6 Panthers players who need to hit the ground running at 2021 camp

Which Carolina Panthers players need to hit the ground running when training camp gets underway at Wofford College later this month?. Training camp is a hugely exciting time of year for fans. If they took their participation throughout a pivotal few weeks for granted, they won’t anymore after COVID-19 restrictions...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Tennessee Titans 53-man roster projection: Training camp primer

Let’s put a Tennessee Titans 53-man roster together. There are only two full weeks left until the Tennessee Titans hold training camp and once that happens news and updates will be coming in quickly. As the team gets ready for the return of the preseason, position battles are going to...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Miami Heat: Predicting the starting lineup for next season

The Miami Heat dealt with a slew of injuries and COVID problems last year. So much so that 17 different players started at least a game for the team. The only players that never started a game for the Heat last year were Dewayne Dedmon, Max Strus, Chris Silva, and Udonis Haslem. Every other player who suited up for the Heat last season started at least once.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Philadelphia Eagles fans shouldn’t forget about Quez Watkins

In the world of sports, there is an old saying, speed kills. Oftentimes, the faster players in the league rank among the most dangerous. While the Philadelphia Eagles front office made it a goal to add speed in the 2021 NFL Draft, general manager Howie Roseman and his merry men started the process a year earlier. They selected three speedy wideouts and a couple of guys that can run on defense (Davion Taylor for instance).
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Can the Toronto Raptors make the most out of Scottie Lewis?

The Toronto Raptors are expected to select a player ready to make an immediate impact at pick No. 4 in the 2021 NBA Draft. While that may be the case, that opens up the opportunity to take a shot on projects with raw talent with one of their two second-round picks. Florida wing Scottie Lewis could be exactly who the Raptors are seeking in the second round.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

NY Jets: Morgan Moses signing gives team impressive OL depth

When the NY Jets signed Morgan Moses late last month, the immediate discussion was about how much the veteran tackle would improve the starting offensive line. And without a doubt, it's hard to argue that. Moses has been a rock-solid starting right tackle for the Washington Football team over the...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Which quarterbacks will be on Steelers radar for 2022 NFL Draft?

The Steelers could be searching for a new franchise quarterback following the 2021 season. Here’s who they could be eying in next year’s NFL Draft. Even the most loyal Ben Roethlisberger fans must realize that his time is swiftly coming to an end. After the way he played in the final 6 games of the 2020 season, it appeared as though the Steelers may have been ready to move on. However, after Big Ben took a substantial pay cut and reworked his contract, he was given another year in Pittsburgh.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

LA Rams: 5 games that mean more to Rams than a win or loss

The LA Rams 2021 NFL schedule has been out for some time, but analyzing a schedule without the understanding of who would be playing for each team would be a bit premature. So now that we have a 90-man roster for the LA Rams, we can begin to navigate the upcoming 2021 season. Even as we line up to examine each week-by-week encounter, there are some games that will come to mean more to the Rams than just a win or loss.

Comments / 0

Community Policy