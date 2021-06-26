South Carolina football: most important game on 2021 schedule

North Texas Football looks to get back to bowl game behind a high-powered offense. Despite going to a bowl game, last season felt like it could have been a lot better for the Mean Green. COVID interrupted their season at certain points and by the time the bowl game vs Appalachian State came around, North Texas Football looked worn down from the season and then got blown out. This program has been steadily on the rise under head coach Seth Littrell and expects to have a better ending to their season than the one they suffered last season.