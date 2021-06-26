Flood Warning issued for Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-27 18:24:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-28 14:05:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive into flooded areas or go around barricades. Nearly two feet of water will carry most vehicles away. Turn around, don`t drown. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. KSC125-271900- /O.EXT.KICT.FL.W.0040.210627T2324Z-210628T1905Z/ /CFVK1.1.ER.210627T2324Z.210628T0000Z.210628T0105Z.NO/ 153 AM CDT Sun Jun 27 2021 ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until early tomorrow afternoon... The Flood Warning continues for the Verdigris River at Coffeyville. * From this evening to early tomorrow afternoon. * At 10:35 PM CDT Saturday the stage was 8.0 feet. * Flood stage is 18.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this evening to a crest of 18.2 feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage this evening. * Impact...At 18.0 feet, Flooding of low-lying areas is expected, especially along the left bank near the Water Plant. Further upstream and downstream from the gage site the river spreads out into the flood plain. Target Area: Montgomery The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Kansas Verdigris River at Altoona affecting Wilson County. Verdigris River at Independence affecting Wilson and Montgomery Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Kansas Verdigris River at Coffeyville affecting Montgomery County. Fld Observed Forecasts (1 am CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Wed Verdigris River Coffeyville 18.0 8.0 Sat 10 pm CD 17.1 5.1 3.0