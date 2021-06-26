Flood Warning issued for Wilson by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-27 01:53:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-28 01:40:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive into flooded areas or go around barricades. Nearly two feet of water will carry most vehicles away. Turn around, don`t drown. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. KSC205-271900- /O.EXT.KICT.FL.W.0038.000000T0000Z-210628T0640Z/ /ATOK1.1.ER.210626T2333Z.210627T1200Z.210627T1840Z.NO/ 153 AM CDT Sun Jun 27 2021 ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until just after midnight tonight... The Flood Warning continues for the Verdigris River at Altoona. * Until just after midnight tonight. * At 1:45 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 19.8 feet. * Flood stage is 19.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 20.5 feet this morning. It will then fall below flood stage this afternoon. * Impact...At 21.0 feet, Flood waters begin to threaten outlining facilities of the city`s water plant. Target Area: Wilson The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Kansas Verdigris River at Altoona affecting Wilson County. Verdigris River at Independence affecting Wilson and Montgomery Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Kansas Verdigris River at Coffeyville affecting Montgomery County. Fld Observed Forecasts (1 am CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Wed Verdigris River Altoona 19.0 19.8 Sun 1 am CDT 9.5 5.4 3.9