Flood Warning issued for Montgomery, Wilson by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-27 07:41:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-28 05:27:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive into flooded areas or go around barricades. Nearly two feet of water will carry most vehicles away. Turn around, don`t drown. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. KSC125-205-271900- /O.EXT.KICT.FL.W.0039.210627T1241Z-210628T1027Z/ /IDPK1.1.ER.210627T1241Z.210627T1800Z.210627T2227Z.NO/ 153 AM CDT Sun Jun 27 2021 ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until late tonight... The Flood Warning continues for the Verdigris River at Independence. * From this morning to late tonight. * At 1:00 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 25.7 feet. * Flood stage is 30.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this morning to a crest of 32.3 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage late this afternoon. Target Area: Montgomery; Wilson The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Kansas Verdigris River at Altoona affecting Wilson County. Verdigris River at Independence affecting Wilson and Montgomery Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Kansas Verdigris River at Coffeyville affecting Montgomery County. Fld Observed Forecasts (1 am CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Wed Verdigris River Independence 30.0 25.7 Sun 1 am CDT 25.0 12.1 6.7