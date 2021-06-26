Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Honda Civic dons a grown-up wardrobe, but still likes to boogie (auto review)

By Tribune News Service
Posted by 
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 14 days ago
Cover picture for the article

How do you improve on a home run? Hit the next one into the upper deck. The 2016 Honda Civic became the instant benchmark for the compact sedan segment. A clean sheet design from the ground up, its taut chassis was Nürburgring tested. It boasted best-in-class horsepower, fuel economy and rear seat room. And to make sure the world noticed, it drew styling cues right out of a DC Comic book with boomerang rear headlights, narrow greenhouse and more tattoos than Allen Iverson.

www.cleveland.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
42K+
Followers
44K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Indiana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Allen Iverson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Honda Civic#Economy Car#Automobiles#Compact Car#Rad Batman#The Lebron James#Vw#Dodge#Ford#Bimmer#Hyundai#Audis
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
BMW
News Break
Honda
News Break
Mazda
News Break
Cars
News Break
EPA
Related
Buying CarsNewsweek

25 Best-Selling Vehicles in the US in 2021

The best-selling automobiles in the U.S. are all familiar names. However, lately some of their faces have changed. Most of the models on this list have either been completely redesigned or undergone a mid-generation refresh in the last 18 months. The roster of popular vehicles contains cars, trucks and SUVs...
CarsCarscoops

The World’s Greenest Honda Civic Is Powered By A Tandem Bicycle

Horsepower is one of the key metrics of a car, as well as the subject of discussions regarding how much you actually need or can really use on public roads. No matter where you stand on that matter, it turns out that a fourth-generation Civic needs just two people power (and sometimes just one) to drive around town. Mind you, that would be with speeds of about 2 mph, but it’s still impressive.
CarsNewsweek

Ford's New Turbocharged F-150 Truck is America's Quickest Police Car

The 2021 Ford F-150 Police Responder, a truck, is the quickest police car in the U.S. Test data from two police vehicle testing organizations show that the vehicle has a quicker zero to 60 mph, zero to 100 mph, and quarter-mile time than any other new law enforcement vehicle sold in America.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Family Hatchback Comparison: Honda Civic Vs. Toyota Corolla

Following the reveal of the new Civic Sedan, Honda revealed its more youthful sibling, the Civic Hatchback. Shorter than the sedan but offered with a manual gearbox, it will appeal to younger shoppers or those looking for a more engaging driving experience. Although enhanced in every area, the new Civic hatch enters a hotly contested segment and one of its primary rivals will be the latest Toyota Corolla Hatchback. Far more stylish than before and capable of excellent gas mileage, the Corolla appeals to both the head and the heart. But which hatchback strikes the best balance between the two? Let's dig in and find out.
CarsWallpaper*

The brilliant Honda e: (near) perfection in a small package

The new Honda e is, remarkably, one of the first modern era electric cars to be explicitly pitched at urban drivers. Electric cars have been around for around 130 years but it wasn’t until the 60s and 70s that entrepreneurs started to outfit microcars with rudimentary battery packs to help ride out the era’s oil crisis and the imminent demise of the internal combustion engine. Things didn’t pan out that way, leaving cars like the Zagato Zele and the Fiat X1/23 concept as intriguing design dead-ends that might have led to a very different future.
CarsMotorTrend Magazine

How We'd Modify The 2022 Honda Civic Hatchback

Honda has unveiled 70 percent of its latest Civic family line up, with the Si and Type R still left to debut later this year. As expected, most either love or hate the 11th generation Civic look, though, keep in mind, it's only been floating around for a short time. Like any Civic generation, cries for bringing back the older styles are always the loudest, but for those of us that can accept the reality that an older chassis won't magically get put back into production, we look at what the new body styles have to offer.
CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

2022 Honda Civic Gets Type R Treatment In Unofficial Renderings

Honda last week gave us our first glimpse at the next-generation Civic Type R when it unveiled the 2022 Civic Hatchback. The five-door variant of the iconic compact has served as the Type R’s basis since the trim’s inception in 1997, and Honda is unlikely to change its ways now. The hatchback’s reveal has allowed KDesign AG to create two renderings that preview the look of the next-gen Civic Type R.
Buying CarsStamford Advocate

2022 Honda Civic Sedan Arrives at Santa Maria Honda Dealership

New 2022 model year Honda Civic Sedans now in stock at Honda Santa Maria. Honda Santa Maria is dedicated to selling the latest Honda models to drivers in the Santa Maria area. As the 2022 model year gradually arrives for Honda models over the next few months, many will be available at Honda Santa Maria. One of the most recent arrivals is the 2022 Honda Civic Sedan, which is sold in a few different trims to allow shoppers some variety.
Carshiconsumption.com

Honda’s Civic Gets An Understated Euro-Inspired Hatchback Redesign For 2022

The Honda Civic has long been a popular choice amongst drivers looking for a sporty yet reliable vehicle at an affordable price. And now, after recently debuting the 11th generation of the Japanese coupe, Honda has pulled the cover off of a Euro-inspired hot hatch version of the Civic for the 2022 model year.
CarsAutoweek.com

What 40-Year-Old American Car Would You Daily Drive?

A few weeks ago we asked our readers what 40-year-old European car they would daily drive. Such a proposition would have seemed like a stretch if the same question would have been posed in the mid-1980s and necessitated choosing a car from the mid-1940s. But in the modern age it's possible to daily a 40-year-old car with some diligent maintenance and some modest wrenching skills.
EconomyJalopnik

Honda Is (Finally) Fully Embracing Electric

Honda says that all of its car sales will be electric in North America in 2040, which is a tweak on what other carmakers have been saying, like GM, which merely has an “aspiration to eliminate tailpipe emissions from new light-duty vehicles by 2035.” Enter the Honda Prologue, which is a car.
CarsCarscoops

2022 Honda Civic Type R May Look Something Like This Render

Hot on the heels of the 2022 Honda Civic Hatchback being unveiled, renderings have hit the web of the forthcoming Civic Type R variant. Even though the outgoing Civic Type R is still regarded as the best hot hatch on the market, Honda has been hard at work developing the new-generation model for quite some time. In fact, the first camouflaged prototype was filmed in action over a year ago.
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2020 Platinum White Pearl Honda Civic Si

LOW MILES - 14,808! EPA 36 MPG Hwy/26 MPG City! Heated Seats, Sunroof, Keyless Start, Onboard Communications System, Lane Keeping Assist, Dual Zone A/C, Turbo Charged, Alloy Wheels, Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input. AND MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Sunroof, Heated Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Turbocharged, Premium Sound System, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard...

Comments / 0

Community Policy