Honda Civic dons a grown-up wardrobe, but still likes to boogie (auto review)

Following the reveal of the new Civic Sedan, Honda revealed its more youthful sibling, the Civic Hatchback. Shorter than the sedan but offered with a manual gearbox, it will appeal to younger shoppers or those looking for a more engaging driving experience. Although enhanced in every area, the new Civic hatch enters a hotly contested segment and one of its primary rivals will be the latest Toyota Corolla Hatchback. Far more stylish than before and capable of excellent gas mileage, the Corolla appeals to both the head and the heart. But which hatchback strikes the best balance between the two? Let's dig in and find out.