One-Punch Man is teaming up with BAIT and Adidas for a sweet new pair of kicks! One-Punch Man remains one of the most popular action and comedy series of all time, and while fans of the anime are still waiting on news of a potential third season, the franchise is living on through cool new ways. Not only is ONE's original webcomic still releasing new entries in Japan, but the Yusuke Murata illustrated manga release is continuing as well. On top of this there have been cool video game releases and more, and now the franchise is branching out in a whole new way.