3 Things You Should Always Do to Make Your Résumé Stand Out Online — And 2 Major Don’ts
You only have a few seconds to grab a recruiter's attention with your digital résumé, so it's crucial that it paints the best picture of your credentials as possible. "A wise man once said you only get one chance to make a good first impression," says Stephanie Alston, the founder of freelance staffing agency Black Girl Group. "If you're not able to reel the employer at first glance, your opportunity to win them over may be gone."