DC's Legends of Tomorrow: This Is Gus Synopsis Released
The CW has released the official synopsis for an upcoming episode of DC's Legends of Tomorrow -- and it turns out they chose the same "This is Us" joke that Psych did when naming their upcoming third movie, which is set for a Peacock debut in 2022. The episode is titled "This is Gus," which is slightly less on-the-nose for Legends than it is for Psych, we admit. The episode apparently centers on a trip to the near future, when the Legends have forgotten Behrad's birthday, and he mistakenly assumes that the mission they are on is a surprise for him.comicbook.com