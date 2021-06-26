DC's Legends of Tomorrow: This Is Gus Synopsis Released

After Sara (Caity Lotz) was forced to reveal her alien-human hybrid clone status (being shot in a shootout will do that), this week's episode of The CW's Legends of Tomorrow focuses on "birthday boy" Behrad (Shayan Sobhian)- except it doesn't look like anyone's remembered it. But that won't stop Nate (Nick Zano) and Zari (Tala Ashe) from trying to make their latest mission to track down an alien look like it's all part of Behrad's "day of fun." When that mission involves visiting the set of his favorite sitcom, it's easier to sell him on it. Of course, how long until that goes south. Meanwhile, Rory (Dominic Purcell) gets some surprising news that could end up changing everything. Here's a look at the preview images, overview, and promo (and yes, there is a The Cw joke in there) for this Sunday's episode "This Is Gus":