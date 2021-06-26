Motorcycle collides with bus in San Diego, one dead

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A fatal crash involving a motorcycle that rear-ended a bus in the San Diego area is under investigation.

Officers were called at 11:43 p.m Friday to the Escondido (15) Freeway and Miramar Way where they found a bus in the right HOV lane, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officers learned the bus was rear-ended by a motorcycle, which had been traveling at a high rate of speed, the CHP said.

The collision is under investigation. Information on the victim was not available.

