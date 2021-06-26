10 Important Ranger Tips For Visiting Arches National Park

This week our tour of National Parks takes us to the Big Island of Hawaii as we visit Volcanoes National Park. On August 1, 1916, House Resolution 9525 was signed by President Woodrow Wilson, creating Hawaii National Park. The newly christened park became the 11th national park in the United States, and the first ever established in a US Territory. Hawaii did not become a US State until 1959. The park was renamed in 1961 after the park was split and the Hawaii National Park portion was moved to the island of Maui and re-named Haleakala National Park. Volcanoes National Park remained on the big island and remained Volcanoes National Park.