Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Travel

10 Important Ranger Tips For Visiting Arches National Park

By Jim Fulcher
travelawaits.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArches National Park is known for two things: its magnificent red rock formations and its crowds. First, the rock formations. Geologic forces have been at work for roughly 65 million years — exposing and then eroding sandstone layers, the National Park Service (NPS) explains. The resulting red rock landscape at Arches “might feel timeless, dream-like, or even other-worldly,” the service notes. It seems mind boggling, but the national park is home to more than 2,000 natural stone arches, towers, pinnacles, and balanced rocks.

www.travelawaits.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arches National Park#Park Rangers#Pinnacles National Park#The National Park Service#Nps#Ios#Twitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Travel
Related
LifestylePosted by
Whiskey Riff

10 Of The Dumbest Tourists To Ever Set Foot In A National Park

Summer is the perfect time to get outside and explore the great outdoors. America is home to some of the most spectacular and scenic wild places on earth. The protection and preservation of those world class wild places, and the wild things that inhabit them, would not be possible without the National Park Service (NPS).
SciencePosted by
My Country 95.5

Yellowstone Geysers Spit Debris That Has Park Rangers Angry

Newsweek Magazine has run an article highlighting some of the JUNK that has recently been spit out of Yellowstone's Old Faithful Geiser. Humans have been tossing things into Yellowstone’s geysers for hundreds of years, unfortunately. Back in the 19th century, reports claim, explorers used to use Old Faithful as a sort of primitive laundromat, throwing dirty clothes into the steaming vent. And later others would drop soap into the opening, in the belief that it would cause an eruption. My word! (Newsweek).
EnvironmentNewsweek

Pictures and Videos Show 'Crazy' Flash Flooding at Zion Park

Southern Utah was hit with heavy rain on Tuesday, causing officials to close Zion National Park as a flash flood sent water and mud crashing through two of its entrances. The park saw more than an inch of rain in the space of an hour on Tuesday afternoon, leading to officials closing the park and nearby state Route 9 at around 3:00 p.m., after a mudslide obstructed the road, according to a statement from the park.
Travelnortheastnews.net

Volcanoes National Park in Hawai’i

This week our tour of National Parks takes us to the Big Island of Hawaii as we visit Volcanoes National Park. On August 1, 1916, House Resolution 9525 was signed by President Woodrow Wilson, creating Hawaii National Park. The newly christened park became the 11th national park in the United States, and the first ever established in a US Territory. Hawaii did not become a US State until 1959. The park was renamed in 1961 after the park was split and the Hawaii National Park portion was moved to the island of Maui and re-named Haleakala National Park. Volcanoes National Park remained on the big island and remained Volcanoes National Park.
TravelLaredo Morning Times

Big Bend National Park sees record visitors despite raging heat

While some national parks are turning visitors away due to high demand across the country, Big Bend National Park remains open with no wait. You just have to face the heat. HEADS UP: Tropical disturbance approaches Houston as heat bears down. The Wall Street Journal's Allison Pohle reported that some...
Illinois StatePosted by
Only In Illinois

6 Refreshing Natural Pools You’ll Definitely Want To Visit This Summer In Illinois

Looking for a place to cool off this summer? With numerous lakes, rivers, pools, and water parks around Illinois, there are certainly a lot of places to get some relief from the heat. But if you haven’t yet experienced taking a dip in one of the many natural pools or swimming holes around the state, […] The post 6 Refreshing Natural Pools You’ll Definitely Want To Visit This Summer In Illinois appeared first on Only In Your State.
TravelMurray Ledger & Times

Cross Trekkings: Exploring Dead Horse Point State Park

“Always be on the lookout for the presence of wonder.” - E. B. White. I stood on the edge of a seemingly endless valley. Thousands of feet beneath me lay canyon walls, rocky peaks, and an amazing array of red hues. The walls of the canyons below almost hid the ribbon of water that flowed through all of the sandstone and other types of sediment deposited there millions of years ago.
TravelSalt Lake Tribune

How crowded are America’s national parks? See for yourself.

Largely freed from domestic travel restrictions, Americans have flocked to national parks in record numbers this spring and summer. Several parks — including Yellowstone National Park and Grand Teton National Park — have already set monthly visitation records. Many sites are gearing up for their busiest years in history. And...
Animalscowboystatedaily.com

Park Service Asks Public Not To Drive Over Elk

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. While the thought of driving over a 700-pound elk may sound absurd, elk calves are at much higher risk because they are are significantly smaller and could end up beneath a car. As a result, the National Park Service on Tuesday...
Traveltripsavvy.com

Great Smoky Mountains National Park: The Complete Guide

When it was first officially designated as a national park back in 1940, the Great Smoky Mountains instantly became the premier outdoor playground in the eastern United States. Covering more than 522,000 acres of prime wilderness in North Carolina and Tennessee, the park is home to a stunning array of wildlife, hundreds of miles of trails, and some of the highest peaks on this side of the Mississippi.
LifestyleWest Central Tribune

In Theodore Roosevelt National Park's lesser-visited North Unit, solitude and sights to behold

WATFORD CITY, N.D. -- Things are more quiet in the north. On a weather-perfect June afternoon, visitors to the North Unit of Theodore Roosevelt National Park will see herds of free-roaming bison, skittish groups of mule deer, countless prairie dogs, and dozens of wild turkeys crossing the road at will. They will encounter geological anomalies that are millions of years in the making, and views of the winding Little Missouri River that are nothing short of stunning.
Traveltravelawaits.com

8 Iconic Spots For Photos In Grand Teton National Park And Jackson Hole

Grand Teton National Park, Wyoming, has some of the most beautiful scenery I’ve ever seen. Compared to Yellowstone National Park, its famous neighbor to the north, it has fewer visitors and fewer traffic jams of both the car and bison variety. You’ll find ample turnouts and overlooks in the park, all situated to take advantage of amazing views.
Travelthe-journal.com

Mesa Verde National Park responds to increased visitation and summer heat

Mesa Verde National Park will extend morning hours in the Wetherill Mesa area and access to Petroglyph Point and Spruce Canyon trails in response to increased visitation within the park and high daily temperatures. The number of tour tickets available at Long House will also increase. Beginning July 4, Wetherill...

Comments / 0

Community Policy