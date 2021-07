An informal presentation about building a subdivision in Marilla was met with a hardline “no” at a recent work session. Lancaster resident Kristin McCracken was at the meeting on behalf of the property owners of 11175 Bullis Road. There is a single-family house on the 109 acre agriculturally zoned lot. McCracken said that the homeowners have a concept plan to build a road and create a subdivision with 21 lots. This subdivision would try to attract horse owners, and the concept plan includes an equestrian center and stables so homeowners could board their horses. There is a natural gas line on the property.