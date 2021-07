"Luckily, I play myself better than anybody," Willie Nelson says, reflecting on his film career in his new memoir Willie Nelson's Letters to America. In that sense, Letters to America is yet another similar role for the outlaw musician. Told entirely through anecdotes, lyrics, and, yes, letters, Nelson reinforces his image as a serene and thoughtful entertainer. The book, like its narrator, is easygoing. Some poetic recollection here, a dirty joke there. There's a rambling quality. I imagine that sitting down to share a joint with Nelson would feel something like the pages of Letters to America.