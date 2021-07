Blink, and you’ll have missed the overall accumulation of high-end talent at the cornerback position in the AFC North. While some of the big-name players such as the quarterbacks, running backs and pass rushers steal the headlines, quietly the cornerbacks in the division are right there with some of the best in the NFL overall. Names like Marlon Humphrey and Denzel Ward should ring a bell when it comes to some of the best in the NFL today.