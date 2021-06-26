Flood Warning issued for Linn by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-27 01:55:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-29 21:34:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. This product along with additional weather and stream information is available at www.weather.gov/kc/. Target Area: Linn The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Missouri...Kansas Blackwater River near Blue Lick affecting Saline and Cooper Counties. Marais Des Cygnes River near Trading Post affecting Bates and Linn KS Counties. Marais Des Cygnes River at La Cygne affecting Linn KS County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Missouri Blackwater River at Valley City affecting Johnson MO and Pettis Counties. The Flood Warning is now in effect until late Tuesday evening The Flood Warning continues for the Marais Des Cygnes River near Trading Post. * From late tonight to late Tuesday evening. * At 9:16 PM CDT Saturday the stage was 22.7 feet. * Flood stage is 27.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage just after midnight tonight to a crest of 31.2 feet tomorrow evening. It will then fall below flood stage late Monday evening. * Impact...At 27.0 feet, Flooding of low-lying farmland occurs and water begins to affect Stateline Road north of the gauge. Fld Obs Forecasts Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue 1am 1am 1am Marais Des Cygnes River Trading Post 27.0 22.7 Sat 9pm 26.6 30.6 26.2