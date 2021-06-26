Flood Warning issued for Carroll, Chariton by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 21:26:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-01 07:11:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Carroll; Chariton The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Missouri Grand River near Brunswick affecting Chariton and Carroll Counties. Grand River near Sumner affecting Linn MO, Chariton, Livingston and Carroll Counties. The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Missouri Grand River near Gallatin affecting Daviess and Livingston Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Missouri Grand River near Chillicothe affecting Linn MO and Livingston Counties. The Flood Warning is now in effect until Thursday morning The Flood Warning continues for the Grand River near Brunswick. * Until Thursday morning. * At 8:21 PM CDT Saturday the stage was 24.0 feet. * Flood stage is 19.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river will rise to 24.7 feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall to 23.8 feet and begin rising again Monday morning. It will rise to 24.0 feet early Tuesday morning. It will then fall below flood stage Wednesday morning. * Impact...At 19.0 feet, Flooding of low-lying areas occurs along the west bank of the Grand River near the U.S. Highway 24 bridge about 1 mile west of Brunswick. * Impact...At 22.0 feet, Low-lying areas along the east bank of the Grand River near the U.S. Highway 24 bridge begin to flood. Fld Obs Forecasts Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue 1am 1am 1am Grand River Brunswick 19.0 24.0 Sat 8pm 24.6 23.8 24.0