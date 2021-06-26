Flood Warning issued for Linn by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-27 03:07:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-29 15:46:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. This product along with additional weather and stream information is available at www.weather.gov/kc/. Target Area: Linn The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Missouri...Kansas Blackwater River near Blue Lick affecting Saline and Cooper Counties. Marais Des Cygnes River near Trading Post affecting Bates and Linn KS Counties. Marais Des Cygnes River at La Cygne affecting Linn KS County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Missouri Blackwater River at Valley City affecting Johnson MO and Pettis Counties. The Flood Warning is now in effect until Tuesday afternoon The Flood Warning continues for the Marais Des Cygnes River at La Cygne. * From late tonight to Tuesday afternoon. * At 9:01 PM CDT Saturday the stage was 23.4 feet. * Flood stage is 25.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late tonight to a crest of 27.5 feet tomorrow evening. It will then fall below flood stage Monday afternoon. * Impact...At 25.0 feet, Low lying farmland and other rural land floods. Fld Obs Forecasts Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue 1am 1am 1am Marais Des Cygnes River La Cygne 25.0 23.4 Sat 9pm 24.4 27.1 23.0