Flood Warning issued for Daviess, Gentry by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 08:46:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-27 14:10:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Daviess; Gentry The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Missouri Grand River near Brunswick affecting Chariton and Carroll Counties. Grand River near Gallatin affecting Daviess and Livingston Counties. Grand River near Chillicothe affecting Linn MO and Livingston Counties. Grand River near Pattonsburg affecting Daviess and Gentry Counties. The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Kansas Marais Des Cygnes River at Osawatomie affecting Miami County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Missouri...Kansas Grand River near Sumner affecting Linn MO, Chariton, Livingston and Carroll Counties. Marais Des Cygnes River at La Cygne affecting Linn KS County. Marais Des Cygnes River near Trading Post affecting Bates and Linn KS Counties. The Flood Warning is now in effect until early tomorrow afternoon The Flood Warning continues for the Grand River near Pattonsburg. * Until early tomorrow afternoon. * At 8:30 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 27.0 feet. * Flood stage is 25.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage this afternoon and continue falling to 2.6 feet Thursday morning. * Impact...At 25.0 feet, Low-lying farmland begins to flood. Fld Obs Forecasts Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon 1pm 1pm 1pm Grand River Pattonsburg 25.0 27.0 Sat 8am 26.0 8.6 4.8