Flood Warning issued for Carroll, Chariton, Linn, Livingston by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 21:26:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-30 16:21:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Carroll; Chariton; Linn; Livingston The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Missouri Grand River near Brunswick affecting Chariton and Carroll Counties. Grand River near Sumner affecting Linn MO, Chariton, Livingston and Carroll Counties. The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Missouri Grand River near Gallatin affecting Daviess and Livingston Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Missouri Grand River near Chillicothe affecting Linn MO and Livingston Counties. The Flood Warning is now in effect until Wednesday afternoon The Flood Warning continues for the Grand River near Sumner. * Until Wednesday afternoon. * At 8:45 PM CDT Saturday the stage was 36.0 feet. * Flood stage is 26.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 36.9 feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Tuesday afternoon. * Impact...At 23.0 feet, Bottomland 1 to 2 miles south of the gage begins to flood. * Impact...At 26.0 feet, Rural land adjacent to the river is flooded. * Impact...At 28.0 feet, Rural roads are under water. * Impact...At 37.0 feet, State Highway 139 floods a half mile east of Sumner. Fld Obs Forecasts Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue 1am 1am 1am Grand River Sumner 26.0 36.0 Sat 8pm 36.3 36.3 33.5